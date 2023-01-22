Austin Herink was the true definition of student-athlete at East Tennessee State. Now the former Bucs quarterback is applying what he learned on the football field and in the classroom to a new role as associate director for internal operations and analyst for the head coach at the University of Arizona.
Herink, who majored in sport management at ETSU, is putting his education to good use. The first part of his job title is the same position he held the past two seasons at the University of Nebraska.
“The assistant director of internal operations at Nebraska, that was handling all the operations for the team, the logistics and being a liaison to the athletic department,” he said. “At Arizona, I’m in a similar capacity, except there’s more football and dealing directly with the head coach.”
It moves him closer to his dream of wanting to coach. When COVID-19 happened, his opportunities in the sport weren’t on the coaching side, so that’s when he decided to put his degree from ETSU to use working in other areas of the sport. An example are challenges in making sure the football team, jerseys, helmets and other equipment arrive when they’re supposed to.
“The logistics and all can be stressful at times,” he said. “But, it’s something that I enjoy because I really like being around the football program.”
As an analyst, he’s not able to coach on the field, but is able to provide other assets — breaking down film, making sure the coach’s practice schedule is communicated properly, etc. — to Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.
ETSU LEADER
Football has long been a part of Herink’s life growing up near Chattanooga, where he was an all-state quarterback at Cleveland High School.
During his ETSU career, he passed for 6,994 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was there in 2015, when the program was revived after 12 years under coach Carl Torbush. Three years later, in 2018, he led the Bucs to their first-ever share of the Southern Conference championship under coach Randy Sanders.
If there was a defining moment, Herink felt it was the Bucs’ 29-27 win over Furman his senior season. With the Bucs down 27-6 in the third quarter, he came off the bench and ignited a comeback of 23 unanswered points. His favorite moment, however, would surprise most. It came after a career-ending loss.
“The Furman game was cool for me personally,” he said. “But you know, the bus ride home from Jacksonville State, my last game, I was at the back of the bus with my buddies. We talked about how we started the program and where it was, how it had gotten better. There were just a collection of memories like that.”
After college, Herink played one season professionally for the Vienna Vikings of the European League of Football. He led the team to a second-place finish in the European League, but explained the experience internationally was much more valuable than just playing football.
“At first, I was homesick because it was so different than anything I was used to,” he said. “But that has given me the ability to say, ‘I can pick up and move to Nebraska, Arizona or wherever. I made some great relationships over there and it put football in perspective. You have to love other parts of life, appreciate life and realize there are things bigger than football.”
Still, football remained his passion, and once the European season was over, Herink returned to ETSU and served as director of player personnel and data analytics. That experience led to the bigger opportunity at Nebraska.
DREAM JOB
Herink interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings before getting the position at Arizona. With the skills needed in moving people, pieces and parts around, he’s getting training that works in other industries outside of sports. Still, his dream is a long career working in football at the highest level.
“I think everyone that is involved in football would eventually like to get to the NFL,” Herink said. “Long-term if I can end up in the NFL, that would be my dream.”
As for his new home, he likes the different terrain and the climate change that Arizona offers in the wintertime. There’s also hope of the Wildcats being a contender in the ever-evolving Pac-12 Conference.
“It’s a lot warmer than Nebraska and the mountains look different than Johnson City,” he said. “Arizona has had a lot of success in other sports and has had in football at times. I see now as a good time as ever to take off and take the next step. It seems to be trending in the right direction here.”