Austin Herink was the true definition of student-athlete at East Tennessee State. Now the former Bucs quarterback is applying what he learned on the football field and in the classroom to a new role as associate director for internal operations and analyst for the head coach at the University of Arizona.

Herink, who majored in sport management at ETSU, is putting his education to good use. The first part of his job title is the same position he held the past two seasons at the University of Nebraska.

