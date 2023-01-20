At least five players from East Tennessee State’s football team have found greener pastures since last season ended.
The five will all play at FBS schools next year.
Cornerback Alijah Huzzie (North Carolina) and kicker Tyler Keltner (Florida State) wound up in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Record-setting linebacker Chandler Martin will wear a Memphis uniform next season, while offensive linemen Blake Austin and Tavon Matthews will both play for Troy.
As many as 19 ETSU players from last year’s 3-8 team have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Many, including quarterbacks Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis, have yet to find landing spots.
Statistically, less than half the FCS players in the transfer portal find new schools. The ones that don’t aren’t always welcomed back to their original team. Once a player enters the portal, the school does not have to honor their scholarship.
The ones that have found new schools so far have come as no surprise.
Huzzie was chosen All-American by the Associated Press and a host of other organizations. He intercepted six passes and broke up 16 others. He also had 59 tackles and returned punts. He committed to North Carolina before Tar Heels cornerbacks coach Dre Bly was let go by the school. Bly was a former UNC All-American and a two-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL.
Keltner left ETSU with several school kicking records. His 54-yard field goal is the longest in school history. He also has the most field goals (56) in school history and left as the program’s second-leading all-time scorer. Keltner has also made all 131 of his extra point attempts.
Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald will return next year and will have some competition for playing time from Keltner. Fitzgerald was 12 of 20 on field goals last year. He is 26 for 40 on field goals and 97 for 101 on extra points in his career.
Chandler also set a school record as a red-shirt freshmen when he made 23 tackles in a loss to The Citadel. He finished with a team-leading 99 tackles.
Matthews and Austin will bring some size to Troy as the school has transfer commitments from five players on the line. Matthews is 6-foot-1 and 317 pounds and was a four-year starter for the Bucs. He was a member of the sophomore All-American team two seasons ago. Austin, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound Johnson City native, started for the past two seasons.
Among the players still looking for a place to play is Will Huzzie, ETSU’s top wide receiver. He had 42 receptions for 541 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Rodney Wright, a part-time starter on the defensive line, is also looking for a new school, as is Davion Hood, a defensive lineman who tied for the team lead in sacks.
The early period for the transfer portal closed on Thursday and players can no longer enter their names until the late period, which lasts from May 1-15.