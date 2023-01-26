For former Sullivan East basketball standout Dylan Bartley, transitioning from the high school game to college should have been one of the hardest things he’s ever done.
It should have been.
Bartley is making what should be hard easy as he leads Milligan in scoring with 15.5 points per game and has started 19 games as a freshman.
“It’s awesome getting to fulfill my dream,” Bartley said. “Coach (Bill) Robinson has given me a great opportunity to play for him and with the great teammates around me. It’s been a great experience so far.”
Bartley says the speed of the game has been the biggest change, but the size factor also is much tougher than expected.
“The game is definitely faster, but the size is different, too,” he said. “When I was in high school, I was usually bigger and stronger, but these college guys are a different breed. I had to change some things and learn to play against guys that are bigger and faster.”
Bartley, who tied Gavin Grubb for East’s all-time scoring record (2,264), has always been a fairly well-rounded player. He likes to get others involved and that was evident when he played for the Patriots.
That characteristic of his game has transitioned well to Milligan.
“I try to just go out there and let the game come to me,” Bartley said. “I’ve continued to work hard and try different things in practice. Those guys that I practice against make me better.”
The Buffaloes currently sit at 7-13 with an Appalachian Athletic Conference worksheet of 7-10.
Milligan has had some close losses, however, narrowly missing a sizable upset against No. 12 Union (95-92) and dropping a four-point decision (73-69) to Bryan on the road.
With the last half of the conference slate already in full swing, Milligan will have to play well in order to secure a top 10 position in the league and earn a berth in the conference tournament.
“We’re somewhere around ninth or 10th in the conference, so we’re fighting to get a spot in the tournament,” he said. “We’re going to have to fight in every game from here on out.”
Bartley isn’t the only new face for the Buffs this season. Three of his teammates — Sam Gold, Finn McClure and Piripi Korent — are all from New Zealand and did not play for Milligan last season.
Milligan is almost like a melting pot of cultures with senior Sami Sanad (Cervignano, Italy) and players from all over the United States coming into the Tri-Cities.
“Meeting new people and teammates is always a cool experience and especially all the guys from different parts of the world,” Bartley said. “When I was at (Sullivan) East, I played with those guys for years and now getting to experience all the different cultures has been really cool.”
Bartley is the only player from the area who plays on a regular basis, which is welcoming for his family and friends who get to see him play as often as they can.
“I love getting to see all of (my family) during the games and after the games,” Bartley said. “Seeing them supporting me makes it really feel like home.”