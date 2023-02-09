BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Samford women’s basketball team dared East Tennessee State to win from outside.
That’s exactly what happened.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Samford women’s basketball team dared East Tennessee State to win from outside.
That’s exactly what happened.
Kendall Folley scored a career-high 29 points and ETSU set the tone with a red-hot first half en route to a 75-63 wire-to-wire victory over the Bulldogs in a Southern Conference game.
The result knocked Samford (13-2 overall, 7-3 in the SoCon) out of first place. The Bucs improved to 18-7, 5-4, and continued the top one-year turnaround in the country. They’ve won five of their last six games.
ETSU went 10 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first half and finished 12 for 25.
Folley, a sophomore point guard who has already been the SoCon’s player of the week once this season, made 11 of her 17 shots, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“She had fire in her eyes tonight and she was determined to put the team on her back,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “I cannot be prouder of her.”
Nevaeh Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds for ETSU, while Jiselle Thomas added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Courtney Moore hit a 3-pointer on the Bucs’ first possession and it paved the way for the rest of the night. ETSU, which never trailed, jumped out to a 17-6 lead and increased it to 28-13 as Folley hit her third 3-pointer.
It was 37-23 at one point as the Bucs were 9 for 16 from long range.
A 10-0 Samford run, keyed by the inside play of Sussy Ngulefac, helped the Bulldogs cut it to 39-35, but Thomas hit one more 3-pointer for a 42-35 ETSU halftime lead. The Bucs’ 10 threes at in the opening half surpassed their season high for an entire game.
ETSU cooled off in the third quarter, missing all four of their 3-point tries and Samford climbed within 50-48 heading into the fourth. However, the Bucs never gave up the lead in the fourth quarter.
Ngulefac led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Samford’s Andrea Bailey, the leading scorer in the SoCon, was held to seven points. She was hobbled by a knee injury that caused her to miss the last game.
ETSU returns to action Saturday with a game at Mercer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.