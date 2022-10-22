East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver put his players to the test Saturday morning with an open practice in front of about 150 fans at the Center for Physical Activity.
The Bucs held a 32-minute scrimmage and it was the first time they’ve appeared in action in front of the home fans.
“Early on we looked like a team that has only four guys returning from last year’s team — and only three of those guys were playing out here today,” Oliver said. “The new guys looked like new guys.”
The Bucs’ supposed starting five of guards Jordan King and Allen Strothers, forwards Josh Taylor and Jaden Seymour and center Jalen Haynes took on their backups and it was close for most of the way.
“I was surprised how my second unit took it to my first unit,” Oliver said. “They were beating them for most of the game. I saw a lot of effort.”
ETSU finished last season with the shortest bench in the Southern Conference and perhaps the smallest team, with players playing out of position.
With big-time transfers — Haynes (6-8, 255) from Virginia Tech and Taylor (6-8, 205) from Georgia — the Bucs have gotten noticeably bigger.
“Our front line play is much improved,” Oliver said. “You watch us play, we’ve got a lot more size, we’re more physical and we’ve got a lot more answers to put into games.
“My guard play is really, really good. I don’t know if we’re as deep in the backcourt as we are with our front line guys. The next week is going to be important to establish who our third and fourth guards are going to be.”
It was homecoming weekend at ETSU and fans came out to watch the basketball team before heading over to Greene Stadium for the football game. Among those in the crowd were former ETSU greats Greg Dennis and Calvin Talford.
“There aren’t many places in America where you have an open practice and you get a great turnout at the rec center,” Oliver said. “Our fans love the Buccaneers. They’re great supporters. That’s why I know our home court this year will get back to where it used to be.”
The season opens Nov. 4 with a home exhibition game against Limestone College.
“We’ve got to get better at everything,” Oliver said. “Our effort on defense is ahead of our execution on offense. We defend well right now as a team. We fight to rebound. We’re going to run. The execution part is a work in progress. But that’s normal. I’m excited to build on that.”