After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage.
Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
A previous lack of playing time doesn’t mean Jancek is coming to Johnson City rusty. The way he figures, the countless hours in the practice gym battling Tennessee’s All-Southeastern Conference players on championship teams prepared him for this moment.
“Definitely those four years, even though I wasn’t playing much in the games, you develop a lot,” Jancek said. “Playing against SEC-level athleticism and talent ... five or six of my teammates got drafted into the NBA. Playing against those guys every day, guarding them, playing offense against them, just really helps you grow as a player. And hopefully it can translate to my play here.”
On one of those rare moments Jancek actually got into a game, he scored the first points of his career against ETSU. They came as two free throws in a 2021 game won by the Vols.
Coming out of high school — Jancek averaged 21 points per game as a senior at Knox Catholic — he had a few Division II offers. He wound up walking on at Tennessee, where his father John Jancek served as defensive coordinator for the Vols football team from 2013 to 2015.
With playing time limited, Jancek excelled as a member of the scout team.
“We had like five walk-ons at Tennessee and our walk-ons would become Florida or Kentucky for us,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, who coached Jancek as an assistant at Tennessee. “Brock was always their best post player. Brock was the scout team MVP.”
Vols coach Rick Barnes was a fan of Jancek’s for what he brought to the court every day.
“We count on him,” Barnes told the Knoxville News Sentinel last March. “We are going to have a hard time finding someone that brings his physicality and helps us with the post guys. Finding big, strong, tough guys that will do what Brock does is really hard.”
The most action Jancek ever saw in any game for the Vols was four minutes, and not seeing playing time was getting tough to take.
“He (Barnes) would come to me before some of the games and would be like ‘Brock, are you ready to go?’ ” Jancek said. “I would tell him ‘Yeah.’ There were multiple games where they told me that they were ready to put me in, but I guess it just never aligned. But I was ready and I’m excited to start doing it here.”
Jancek graduated from Tennessee with a degree in civil engineering in May and decided he wanted to play one more year of basketball — and do it somewhere he could actually play. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and was soon contacted by Oliver.
“I was looking at a couple of schools and went on a couple visits,” Jancek said. “Some Division II schools, some mid-major schools, and then Coach Oliver gave me a call. We had previously built a relationship at the University of Tennessee. He said they’d love to have me and I came down here for a visit and it just felt good.”
When the Bucs take on Limestone University in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall, Jancek might not be in the starting lineup, but he’ll be the first big man off the bench and get plenty of playing time. It’s a moment that’s been more than four years in the making.
“I was telling the coaching staff after playing in the scrimmage we had last Saturday, it was the first time I played high minutes since high school,” Jancek said. “It felt really good to get back to myself and get back to really playing basketball and contributing on the floor.”