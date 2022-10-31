East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina.
ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an ETSU runner since 2018. He ran his second-fastest 8K time, clocking in at 24:05.5 for his fourth top-five finish this season.
Joining Guzman in the top-10 was senior Gavin Cooper, who finished ninth — his best finish at the conference championship — with a time of 24:36.0.
As a team, ETSU finished second with 55 points. Furman captured its 10th straight title by totaling 27 points. Mercer (100 points), UNCG (101) and Samford (123) rounded out the top-five teams.
The ETSU women finished third, with three runners placing in the top 15.
Furman swept both the team and individual titles. The No. 23 Paladins, who won their 10th straight conference championship, had the top-six individuals.
Furman totaled 15 points and Samford finished runner-up with 62 points. The Bucs ended with 82 points, while Chattanooga (141) and Western Carolina (157) capped off the top-five teams.
The Bucs are up next at the NCAA South Regional, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Ala.
GOLF
Playing its final tournament of the fall season, the ETSU men’s golf team finished tied for fourth at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate in Hawaii.
The Bucs carded a 6-under 278 in the final round and finished with a score of 22-under-par 830 for the tournament. Overall, ETSU led the 20-team field in par-5 scoring (-30) and recorded the second-most birdies (72).
Oklahoma ran away with the team title on Sunday with a 19-under 265 total in the final round en route to posting a score of 41-under-par 811. The Sooners won by 12 strokes over Clemson (-29) and 15 shots over No. 49 Liberty (-27).
ETSU finished in a four-way tie with Colorado, Louisiana and last year’s champion Kansas.
The Bucs were led by freshman Matty Dodd-Berry and redshirt sophomore Mats Ege, who finished tied for 22nd at 5-under-par 208.
Clemson’s Andrew Swanson tied for the lowest round on Sunday to earn medalist honors. Swanson carded an 8-under 63 on the final day and posted a 54-hole score of 18-under-par 195. North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik, who entered the day with the lead, finished runner-up at 16-under-par 197.
The Bucs return to action February at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Meanwhile, the ETSU women’s team finished 11th at the battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The Bucs shot 283, their lowest round of the tournament, to finish at 19 over par. LSU won the tournament at 14 under. Sophie Burt posted a 68 in the final round for ETSU, while Hollie Muse and Grace Chin shot 70.