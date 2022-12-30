East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver will never take winning for granted, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team’s performance in its latest victory.
After the Bucs opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory at Wofford to break a five-game losing streak, Oliver took a closer look at how his team performed during crunch time. The Bucs finally won a close game after losing their last five by four or fewer points, but their coach wasn’t satisfied.
“We’re still doing stupid stuff down the stretch,” said Oliver, whose team returns to action Saturday at VMI. “I’m happy for the win, but there’s a lot to clean up. I still saw some panic in us. The basketball gods have cheated us out of so many games this year. They gave us one.
“We’ve got to find ways to finish it thoroughly and walk out of here with an eight- , nine-point win and not be on your heels.”
The win left ETSU 5-9 overall, and more importantly, 1-0 in the SoCon. In fact, dating back to last year, the Bucs have won three conference road games in a row, the longest current streak in the league.
They get a chance to add to that total Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 1 p.m. at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Va.
ABOUT THE KEYDETS
VMI has a new look this year. Dan Earl, the SoCon’s coach of the year last season, is now at Chattanooga, as is all-conference forward Jake Stephens.
Andrew Wilson, a longtime assistant with stops at James Madison, Georgia Southern and College of Charleston on his resume’, is in his first year as VMI’s head coach. Wilson is a former Florida State star who made seven 3-pointers in a game on two occasions. Not surprisingly, the Keydets average more than 10 3-pointers per game.
VMI is 5-9 overall and opened SoCon play with an 85-62 loss at Furman. The Keydets have won all five of their home games.
Sean Conway, a 6-foot-5 senior, leads the Keydets in scoring at 15.5 points per game. He’s shooting 46% on 3-pointers and has made six from long range in two games this season.
Conway is also 21-of-22 from the free throw line and had 28 points in a win over Navy.
VMI has three more players averaging in double figures — 6-foot 3-inch freshman Asher Woods (14.7), 5-10 freshman Tony Felder Jr. (10.9) and 6-9 freshman Tyler Houser (10.2). Four freshmen are in the starting lineup most nights, making VMI one of the youngest teams in the country.
THE SERIES
ETSU leads the series 54-15 and had won 13 in a row before the Keydets beat the Bucs 83-79 last January.
BUC BITS
Jordan King regained the ETSU scoring lead at 13.3 points per game. He had 14 at Wofford, which was the number he needed to reach 1,000 for his career.
Jalen Haynes is second at 12.9 and DeAnthony Tipler is next at 12.2. Tipler made 4 shots from 3-point range against Wofford and the Bucs needed every one of them.
Justice Smith is coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound effort and is starting to be one of the team’s main offensive weapons.