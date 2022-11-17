SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday.
Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to a 15-1 SoCon record in her fourth year atop the program. ETSU got off to an 0-5 start, but has since dropped only two matches.
Sophomore Caroline Dykes is the conference’s setter of the year, having recorded 939 assists, 251 digs and 11 double-doubles. ETSU teammate Brianna Cantrell (290 kills, 210 digs, 41 blocks) got the nod as the Rayna Taylor freshman of the year, an honor named in remembrance of the UNC Greensboro player who died two years after winning the 1998 award.
Joining Dykes on the first-team list for ETSU is senior Lyndyn Coffman (169 kills, 96 blocks, 1.09 blocks per set). Cantrell earned a second-team slot and was accompanied by teammates Whitley Rammel (140 kills, 62 blocks) and Kimani Johnson (136 kills, 56 blocks) as All-SoCon freshmen.
In total, ETSU won nine postseason awards to lead the league. Moreover, the Bucs claimed three of the five superlative awards.
Picked as player of the year was Western Carolina’s Merry Gebel. Libero of the year is Kate Morgan of Samford.
The top-seeded Bucs meet Furman in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Friday’s match in Greenville, S.C., begins at 2 p.m.