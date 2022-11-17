ETSU volleyball

Coach Benavia Jenkins, center, led ETSU to a 21-7 regular-season mark, going 15-1 in Southern Conference play. (ETSU photo)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday.

Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to a 15-1 SoCon record in her fourth year atop the program. ETSU got off to an 0-5 start, but has since dropped only two matches.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you