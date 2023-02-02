East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole.

Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.

