ETSU receiver Will Huzzie is wrapped up after making a catch against North Dakota State in the FCS playoffs in 2021. Huzzie and quarterback Tyler Riddell withdrew from the NCAA transfer portal and have rejoined the Bucs.
East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole.
Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
“I think that’s a good thing for him and for us,” Quarles said. “Tyler’s been great. He’s working hard. Tyler embraces the competition. He’s heard the same thing ever since he’s been here, that ‘they’re trying to find somebody to beat you out.’ And so far, nobody’s been able to do that. He’s hearing the same thing from us. Whether it’s him, whether it’s Baron May or somebody we’re bringing in, we know we need to be better at ... the quarterback spot.”
The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday, bringing the total of this year’s recruiting class to 17. None of them was a quarterback, although there are still a few out there and Quarles says they’re still working.
“We tried to sign another quarterback and we missed on a couple,” Quarles said. “I think the NIL money got us on a couple that we were trying to sign. There were transfers and then we had one that we missed on that walked on to a Power Five school.”
Riddell, a redshirt junior, regressed in Quarles’ first season as head coach, passing for about 500 fewer yards and throwing six more interceptions than he did the previous year. During his red-shirt freshman year, Riddell completed 64% of his passes for 2,634 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. That effort led to him being chosen as the preseason first-team All-Southern Conference quarterback heading into last season.
Of course preseason and postseason awards can be drastically different, and Riddell didn’t make any lists after a season in which he struggled and the defending champion Bucs went 3-8 and finished next-to-last in the SoCon.
The offense will have a different look next season. Adam Neugebauer, brought in as offensive coordinator in Quarles’ first year, is gone. Quarles said he’ll take more of the play-calling responsibility for the coming season. He’ll also announce several staff shakeups in the coming days.
“I’m going to be a little bit more involved than I was last year,” said Quarles, who was Furman’s offensive coordinator before being hired at ETSU. “I’m excited about that. It’s what I’m used to. Last year, that’s on me. I messed up and we’re trying to get it fixed, figure out what our guys can do the best and go from there.”
Will Huzzie, the team’s leading receiver in each of the past three seasons, has also taken his name out of the portal and has been welcomed back. A redshirt senior, Huzzie’s production last season mirrored Riddell’s. Both took a downward turn in form.
Huzzie, who had 58 receptions for 798 yards two years ago, fell to 541 yards on 42 receptions last season.
It’s not automatic for players who profess a desire to leave a program to be welcomed back if they don’t find another place to play, but Quarles was happy to have two of his offensive leaders return.
“They went into it very honestly, and they were like ‘Coach, I’d like to go look at it. If I don’t get what I want, can I come back?’ And I said yes. Those two guys especially, they’ve done a lot for this program and been great players here. They’re great kids too. They communicated the whole time. They did everything we asked them to do and we kept our word too. We welcomed them back.”