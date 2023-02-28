Mock

ETSU women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown sets the tone for the team with her intensity.

 Joe Avento/Johnson City Press

Not only will the East Tennessee State women’s basketball players be heading to the Southern Conference with 22 wins and a load of confidence, they’ll have the coach of the year.

Brenda Mock Brown, the Bucs’ first-year head coach, was chosen as the SoCon’s coach of the year by the league’s coaches. The conference announced its awards on Tuesday and ETSU players Jiselle Thomas (first-team all-conference), Kendall Folley (second-team and all-defensive team) and Journee McDaniel (all-freshman team) were also honored.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you