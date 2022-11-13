ETSU women win second game in a row Staff reports Staff reports Nov 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASTON, Pa. — Jiselle Thomas scored 22 points and Jakhyia Davis added 16 as the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Lafayette 65-45 on Sunday.The Bucs improved to 2-1 with their second consecutive road win. They’ve already doubled their non-conference victory total from last year.ETSU out-rebounded Lafayette 42-30 with Jayla Ruffus-Milner and Davis leading the way with seven apiece. The Bucs also made all 11 of their free throws.Thomas, who had 32 points in Friday’s win over St. Bonaventure, made 8 of 16 shots from the field. Davis was 6 of 6The Bucs, who shot 43% from on field goals, led by as many as 30 points in the second half.Makayla Andrews led Lafayette (1-2) with 13 points.Next up for ETSU is its home opener, Thursday at noon against Jacksonville State at Brooks Gym.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lafayette Bucs Sport Basketball Jiselle Thomas Davis Win Opener Point Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR