EASTON, Pa. — Jiselle Thomas scored 22 points and Jakhyia Davis added 16 as the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Lafayette 65-45 on Sunday.

The Bucs improved to 2-1 with their second consecutive road win. They’ve already doubled their non-conference victory total from last year.

