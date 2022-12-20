ETSU guard Neveah Brown, left, is closely guarded by Longwood’s Bailey Williams in the first half of the Bucs’ 69-52 win Tuesday. Brown scored a game-high 16 points as ETSU improved to 11-3 on the season.
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th nonconference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy.
After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at Brooks Gym.
The win matched the 1983-84 team’s total for the most nonconference wins in a season as ETSU improved to 11-3.
The Bucs were playing their second game in a row with starters Journee McDaniel and Kendall Folley out with illness. They sat at the end of the bench with masks on. ETSU still had plenty of firepower with Neveah Brown posting a game-high 16 points.
Jiselle Thomas finished with 11 points while Meleah Kirtner totaled a career-high 10 points and eight rebounds. Five of Kirtner’s points came in the opening minutes when the Bucs were struggling to score.
“I honestly felt like that gave us a lot of momentum that carried over,” Kirtner said. “I was like, ‘We’ve got this.’ The coaching staff is really devoted, which makes our jobs easier to step up. They have the confidence in us for us to do what we need to do.”
Spreading the scoring around, Jakhyia Davis totaled 10 points and Sarah Thompson had nine on three shots behind the 3-point arc. Jayla Ruffus-Milner added a game-high nine rebounds. ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown was pleased to have the balanced attack.
“Balanced scoring and by committee, we’ve been doing that all year,” Coach Brown said. “I know Jiselle Thomas is leading us, but I was glad to see when she was having a little of an off night (3 for 11 from the field), we had other players step up for us. We were above our average. We’ve been averaging 53 points and it was nice to get in the 60s tonight.”
The Lancers (1-10) from the Big South Conference offered a bigger challenge early than their record would indicate. They led by a point in the second quarter before Brown downed a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds left for a 32-31 ETSU halftime lead.
Longwood took a 36-34 in the third quarter before ETSU took control with a game-changing 17-0 run. Courtney Moore, who had been 0 for 8 from the field at that point, drained a crucial 3-pointer during the outburst. The Bucs led 59-42 at the end of the quarter.
ETSU won the rebounding battle by a 45-35 margin and going 10 players deep, held a 22-19 advantage in bench points.
Anne-Hamilton Leroy was Longwood’s leader with 12 points. Alyssa Chapman scored 11 and Janay Turner ended with 10.
NEXT UP
ETSU has two chances to set a new non-conference mark. The Bucs face Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday at Cherokee, North Carolina, and then host Converse College on New Year’s Eve.