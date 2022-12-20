The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th nonconference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy.

After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at Brooks Gym.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

