Winning ugly was never so beautiful.
East Tennessee State’s women discovered their identity Thursday night, playing suffocating defense and ambushing Vanderbilt, 44-31, in a non-conference basketball game at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs won against a Southeastern Conference team for the first since they beat Kentucky in 2008 and improved to 7-2 for their best start in 27 years.
“We’ve been talking about what we want our identity to be,” first-year ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Tonight, we discovered it. It is going to defense and rebounding. People can’t score on us. That’s not bragging. That’s what we’re going to try and embrace.
“It’s a huge win for our kids. I’m just super proud of our effort.”
ETSU shot 27% overall, missing many shots in the paint. They went 2 for 20 from 3-point range and missed half of their 16 free throws.
Brown had talked about winning ugly in the days leading up to the game and the Bucs held the Commodores to 23% shooting, outrebounded them 47-38 and forced 17 turnovers.
“I’m extremely proud,” Brown said. “Our goal was to outrebound them by two. We outrebounded them by nine. Our goal was to hold them to 60. I think we did that.”
ETSU led 20-14 at halftime thanks to holding Vandy to 18% shooting and out-rebounding the Commodores 24-20.
The Bucs began the third quarter careless with the ball and the Commodores took advantage of back-to-back turnovers to score the first six points of the period to tie the game at 20.
Somehow, when the third quarter ended, ETSU was clinging to a 30-24 advantage.
“We never collectively felt worried,” ETSU guard Jiselle Thomas said. “We never felt any type of fear that we could lose this.”
Nevaeh Brown made a layup as the shot clock wound down to put the Bucs up 32-24 with 9:20 left. Thomas scored an inside basket and suddenly it was 34-24.
ETSU never flinched and wound up leading for more than 35 of the 40 minutes.
Brown led ETSU with 14 points. Thomas added 11. Kendall Folley, a 5-foot-7 guard, had 12 rebounds for the Bucs. Seven ETSU players scored.
“Everybody really played a part, so it’s really good,” Thomas said.
Marnelle Garraud scored 12 points to lead Vandy, which was playing without leading scorer Ciara Harbison and dressed just eight players. The Commodores fell to 6-4.
When the final horn sounded, the ETSU players swarmed the court in celebration as the crowd, listed at 707, showed its appreciation.
“I could sit here and take credit for this,” said Brown, who was hired in August. “But this team was already here. I’ve got a great staff, great kids. They’re owning what we’re all trying to do. Yes, I’m at the head, but this is a team effort for all of us.”
The 75 points was the lowest in any game in ETSU history. The Bucs are now 7-3 all-time against Vandy after breaking a seven-game losing streak in the series.
ETSU plays host to Virginia-Lynchburg on Sunday at 2 p.m. Vandy plays host to UT-Martin that same day.