The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was hard at practice on Wednesday, and that in itself was an accomplishment.

The Bucs are hopeful their season didn’t end with a loss to Chattanooga in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament. ETSU will have to wait until Sunday night for the official word, but the team appears headed for the Women’s Basketball Invitational, an eight-team tournament being held March 17-19 in Lexington, Kentucky.

