The members of the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team say they’re not surprised by their season, but hook any of them up to a polygraph and ask them. They’d admit they didn’t see this kind of success coming.
A day after their Southern Conference hopes ended with a thorough defeat at the hands of Chattanooga, the Bucs were still clinging to hopes of playing in the postseason. The Women’s NIT is probably out of reach for a 23-9 mid-major team with one win over a Power Five team. But the Women’s Basketball Invitational, an eight-team tournament being played in Lexington, Kentucky, seems like a good goal.
“This team has has earned that opportunity to continue to play, so we'll we'll be praying and hoping for that because I think we have a resume for that,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said.
The Bucs left Asheville one win shy of breaking the school record for victories in a season. Should they get a WBI bid, they’d have a good chance to do it since teams in that tournament are guaranteed to play three more games.
Schools pay an entry fee to participate in the WBI. Last year’s fee was reportedly $15,000.
The fact that ETSU is talking about any postseason basketball is remarkable, considering the team had won six games the previous season — and four the one before that.
Brown was hired in August, handed a roster and coaching staff and told to get to work.
There are eight women’s teams in the SoCon and ETSU was picked to finish sixth and seventh in the two preseason polls. The Bucs wound up tied for second, and only a loss to UNG Greensboro in the next-to-last game kept them from sharing the regular-season championship.
With four sophomores in the starting lineup and all but one player scheduled to return next season, the future looks bright for Brown’s team.
“I know we’ve had a lot of success with ETSU women’s basketball, but we’re still building and we’re laying the foundation,” Brown said.
Jiselle Thomas, ETSU’s first-team all-conference guard, is the only player the team is expected to lose. Center Jayla Ruffus-Milner, the team’s top rebounder who suffered an ACL tear, will be back in the lineup.
“Everything that we’ve experienced this year, it’s really nice to know that it’s just helping all of us grow,” said sophomore point guard Kendall Folley, who will be one of the top players in the SoCon next season. “We’re a really young team, so we’re just getting that experience under our belt and just getting confidence in each other. It’s going to be really exciting next season.”
The Bucs’ turnaround from last year, a 17-win improvement, was the best in the country this year. It also ranks among the top 10 improvements in women’s basketball history.
Brown knows how to turn things around. She did a similar trick at UNC Asheville, where she turned a 9-22 team in 2014-15 into a 26-game winner the following season.
She’s been the coach of the year in the Big South and SoCon.
“I think it starts first with your purpose,” Brown said. “Why are you doing what do? I do what I do for a higher purpose, and it starts with love. You love what you do. You have to love who you’re doing it with. And it starts with laying down yourself and trying to do what’s best for the good of the group.
“Basketball, to me, is a vehicle for that, and I want these kids to understand that too. We’re part of something bigger. I think that’s how you turn something around. I think that’s how you do big things, you realize you’re part of something bigger.”