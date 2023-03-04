8E269B72-D236-4636-B6B2-D3EA62961F19.jpeg

Point guard Kendall Folley is expected to be one of the top players in the SoCon next year. 

 Dakota Hamilton

The members of the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team say they’re not surprised by their season, but hook any of them up to a polygraph and ask them. They’d admit they didn’t see this kind of success coming.

A day after their Southern Conference hopes ended with a thorough defeat at the hands of Chattanooga, the Bucs were still clinging to hopes of playing in the postseason. The Women’s NIT is probably out of reach for a 23-9 mid-major team with one win over a Power Five team. But the Women’s Basketball Invitational, an eight-team tournament being played in Lexington, Kentucky, seems like a good goal.

