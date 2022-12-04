The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team took the lead against Virginia University-Lynchburg before the clock even started Sunday afternoon. It was a sign of things to come on a record-setting day.
VUL was assessed a technical foul for not having its lineup turned in on time and Jiselle Thomas gave the Bucs the lead with a pair of free throws.
It was the first step in a 95-26 rout at Brooks Gym. The 26 points allowed were the fewest in program history, beating 29 by Mercer in 2006, and the 69-point margin of victory broke a record of a 60-point win over Covenant in 1994.
The Bucs (8-2) are off to their best start since going 13-2 in 1994. The Dragons, from the NCCAA ranks, fell to 0-7.
Thirteen ETSU players saw action and 11 scored against their overmatched opponents.
“We were able to get some players out there and get in the flow,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Jaileyah Cotton, a point guard from Kentucky, got some minutes. She’s got potential and we’re going to need her down the stretch. Some of our post subs got some good run-ins today. For them, that means a lot. I know we’re beating them by a heavy margin, but to get those kids some minutes and rhythm is important.”
Neveah Brown led ETSU with 18 points, while Journee McDaniel had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Boyle scored 15 points in 12 minutes of action. Guard Meleah Kirtner grabbed nine rebounds. Thomas had eight points and five rebounds and Meghan Downing also scored eight points.
“I’ve been working really hard in practice and I just wanted to keep up the same intensity as my teammates,” Boyle said. “Off the bench, that’s what I came in to do. This game was good for our offense.”
The Dragons’ Renee Clines hit a shot to tie the game 3-3 before the Bucs scored the next 10 points. ETSU led 27-10 at the end of one quarter and 48-15 at the half. ETSU won the rebounding battle 63-20 and held advantages of 60-8 in points in the paint and 25-0 points off turnovers.
Clines scored 15 of Virginia-Lynchburg’s 26 points. ETSU is scheduled to host Bowling Green next on Sunday, Dec. 11.