ETSU’s Jiselle Thomas goes up for a basket in Thursday’s 87-41 win over Mars Hill at Brooks Gym. Thomas, a transfer from Temple, scored a game-high 29 points.

The biggest night on the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team’s home schedule is almost here.

Vanderbilt pays a visit to Brooks Gym on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on the much-improved Bucs in a rare opportunity for ETSU to play host to a major-college opponent.

