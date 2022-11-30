The biggest night on the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team’s home schedule is almost here.
Vanderbilt pays a visit to Brooks Gym on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on the much-improved Bucs in a rare opportunity for ETSU to play host to a major-college opponent.
“Those SEC, ACC teams don’t generally want to come to an ETSU,” Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “It can be a trap game for them depending on how their season is going. We’re excited to have that opportunity to have the home-court advantage. Brooks is a great environment, especially when people come out, and hopefully we’ll have that on Thursday.”
In her first year, Brown has her team on a roll. ETSU’s 6-2 start is its best in 26 years.
Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph, a former All-American and longtime assistant at UConn, has been friends with Brown for a long time, making the matchup even a little more meaningful.
“We played AAU basketball together for years,” said Brown, who played collegiately at Wake Forest. “She is one of the best high school players to come out of North Carolina. I just enjoyed playing with her. I really have to kind of thank her for my scholarship. We had so many coaches coming out to see her play that I think some of the rest of us benefited from that and picked up scholarships.”
Vanderbilt comes in 6-3 but has lost three of its last four games. The Commodores have lost to Saint Joseph’s, No. 12 NC State and Northern Iowa.
“She’s doing a great job with the program,” Brown said. “They’re a little bit banged up. They’re still a very good team and will be tough for us to beat, but in terms of where they probably thought they were going to be at this point in the season, they’re not there because they lost three key players early to injury.”
Graduate transfer guards Ciaja Harbison and Marnelle Garraud have led the Commodores so far. Harbison is averaging 17.8 points a game, but missed Vandy’s last game. Garraud is averaging 11.3.
The Bucs’ resurgence — they have already won as many games as they did last year — has come despite the team struggling to shoot and score. ETSU is next-to-last in the Southern Conference in scoring, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Being ranked second in free-throw shooting and rebounding has helped.
“We’ve got kids who can shoot the ball and we’re taking good shots,” Brown said. “They’re just not falling, but it’s helping us define who our identity is. And it’s helping me get our kids to buy into defense and rebounding. If you can get your kids to embrace those ugly wins and doing the dirty work to get the win and that becoming part of our identity, I’m OK with that. But I’m also OK with a few more shots falling if you know what I mean. So hopefully that will come.”
Jiselle Thomas leads the Bucs in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 10.6.
The game has been designated as Heroes Day by ETSU. All first responders who present valid ID at the gate will receive free admission.