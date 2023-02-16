The best story in Southern Conference women’s basketball added another chapter on Thursday night.
East Tennessee State earned its 20th victory of the season, using a record-breaking 3-point barrage to roll past past Wofford 83-45 at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs, who have won seven of their last eight games, made a school-record 16 shots from 3-point range. They broke the record set in the 2010 NCAA Tournament against Xavier.
Paris McCarthy, a little used freshman from Ireland, tied the record and broke it with back-to-back makes.
“It was a bit contagious,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “We know we need to hit a few threes down the stretch. We want to hang our hats on defense and rebounding, but that’s how you get a 40-point win when you have that kind of phenomenal shooting night.”
The result left the Bucs (20-7) tied for second place in the SoCon with Wofford (17-8) and Samford at 7-4. Chattanooga is in sole possession of first place at 8-3.
The 20 wins are more than the Bucs had in the past three seasons combined. They have the greatest improvement in the country (14 more wins) from last year.
“We’re in the mix,” Brown said. “That’s where you want to be. You can reach out and see it.”
Sara Thompson and Jiselle Thomas led the Bucs with 17 points apiece. It was a career-high for Thompson, a sophomore from Gate City.
“My teammates do a really good job … whenever I’m hot, they find me,” Thompson said. “It was really fun. We came together as a team and just played a great game.”
Thomson made 6 of 12 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point rage. She also had five rebounds as the Bucs outrebounded Wofford 44-25.
“Sarah comes to work every day,” Brown said. “I love Sarah because she embraces her role. Whether she gets eight minutes or, tonight, 28 minutes, she has stayed ready and consistent. She played some great minutes.”
Kendall Folley added 13 points and Journee McDaniel had 12. The Bucs finished 16 of 34 from 3-point range.
ETSU employed a full-court press in the second quarter hoping to disrupt the Terriers’ offense and it worked like a charm. The Bucs stole the ball on five consecutive possessions and turned a 24-20 deficit into a 40-26 halftime lead.
“I know our defensive pressure is great, but we really locked in on defense,” Thomas said.
Thompson’s 3-pointer to begin the third quarter put the Bucs up 43-26. She connected again moments later for a 46-28 advantage.
Folley then drained her fourth 3-pointer with 7:04 left in the third and the Bucs were up 49-28. McDaniel got into the act with a three of her own and Thompson hit her third as the ETSU lead swelled to 55-28.
It was part of a 32-4 ETSU run that covered 12 minutes. The biggest lead was 41 points in the closing seconds.
Rachel Rose led Wofford with 13 points.
The Bucs return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday with a home game against Furman. They then close out the regular season with games at UNC Greensboro (Feb. 23) and Western Carolina (Feb. 25).