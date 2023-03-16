The postseason begins Friday for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
It’s not exactly March Madness, but the Bucs are thrilled to be playing in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, where they will take on Florida International in the quarterfinals at noon.
One more win and ETSU will have the school record for victories in a season. In Brenda Mock Brown’s first year at the helm, the Bucs are 23-9.
The tournament is being played at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. Each team will play three games in three days with the championship set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Playing in the WBI will extend the Bucs’ season by two weeks, giving them a chance to practice more with an eye on next season in addition to the three games they will play.
“We’re working on getting better at what we do,” Brown said. “We’re also getting back to competing. We had two of our better practices in the last month.”
Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2018 will give the Bucs a chance to forget the 69-40 loss Chattanooga handed them in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals.
“Everybody had a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth and we watched that,” Brown said. “We needed to take a look at that. We can’t diagnose every single reason that we lost to UT Chattanooga the way we did but we needed to figure out some of it because we don’t want that part of history to repeat itself.”
The winner of Friday’s game plays the winner of New Mexico State and Illinois-Chicago on Saturday at 2:30. The losers meet at noon Saturday.
Other teams in the field at Cal Baptist, North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois.
ETSU NUMBERS
The Bucs have three double-digit scorers, led by guard Jiselle Thomas. The first-team All-SoCon selection averages 15.7 points per game and shoots 85% from the foul line. Nevaeh Brown averages 11.0 and Kendall Folley averages 10.8.
ETSU sophomore center Jakhyia Davis has been coming on as late. She’s averaging 6.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Davis was on the all-tournament team at the SoCon tourney after a 20-point, 10-rebound game against Samford.
The Bucs’ 17-game turnaround — they won six games last season — is the best in the country.
ABOUT FIU
FIU comes into the tournament on an eight-game losing streak. The Panthers are 12-18 overall and went 7-13 in Conference-USA.
Kaliah Henderson, a 5-foot-9 senior, leads the Panthers in scoring at 15.7 points per game and has shot almost twice as many shots as anybody else on the team. She had 31 points in her last game, a loss to Charlotte in the C-USA tournament.
FIU is shooting under 40% from the field and has made 31% of its shots from 3-point range.
Jesyka Burks-Wiley is in her third season as FIU’s head coach. She’s a former 1,000-point scorer at Boston University.