CHARLESTON, S.C. — The ETSU women’s basketball team led the whole way Wednesday evening, eventually coming away with a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern.
The home team stayed in striking distance until the fourth quarter when ETSU, leading by 10, went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.
The Bucs improved to 9-3, which ties the 1989-90 team for the most non-conference wins since 1983-84.
Charleston Southern’s Bucs fell to 2-8 overall, and 0-2 in the all-time series with ETSU.
Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas had 18 points to lead ETSU, going 6-12 from the field, making her lone three-pointer, and shooting 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Courtney Moore scored 11 first-half points, including three 3-pointers.
Freshman Journee McDaniel led the Bucs with 10 rebounds.
Zaire Hicks led CSU with 13 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First quarter: ETSU scored on its first possession, as a pass from Kendall Folley to Moore in the corner led to three points in the first 11 seconds. The ETSU defense held Charleston Southern off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes, starting on a 6-0 run. The quarter ended similar to how it started, as Moore sank another trey with seven seconds left in the frame.
Second quarter: The Buccaneer offenses exploded for 48 combined points in the second frame. ETSU scored 25, starting by completing a 10-0 run and finishing the half with 44 percent shooting from the floor (13-29) and behind the arc (4-9).
Third quarter: ETSU went on a 6-0 run and Charleston Southern was held scoreless for more than four minutes. Thomas had six points in the quarter, matching the Charleston Southern team total.
Fourth quarter: Thomas started ETSU’s late run with a 3-pointer for her 18th point, then five different players scored to finish the scoring stretch. The Blue and Gold sank 9-of-14 in the fourth quarter.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
ETSU shot 44.6 percent from the field. The Bucs are now 5-0 when shooting above 40 percent. ...
The ETSU defense limited Charleston Southern to 45 points and 32.1 percent shooting. In all nine wins, the Bucs have held the opponent to under 60 points and under 40 percent shooting. ...
ETSU went 6-15 from behind the arc for 40 percent, while CSU went 5-27 for just 18.5 percent.
ETSU collected 24 points off 23 CSU turnovers.ETSU took the lead 11 seconds in and never trailed to lead for 99.5 percent of the game.
ETSU owns a 3-0 record in games after a loss with wins over St. Bonaventure, UAlbany and now Charleston Southern.
ETSU also owns a 66-38 all-time record against the Big South Conference.