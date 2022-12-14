CHARLESTON, S.C. — The ETSU women’s basketball team led the whole way Wednesday evening, eventually coming away with a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern.

The home team stayed in striking distance until the fourth quarter when ETSU, leading by 10, went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video