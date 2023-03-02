ASHEVILLE, N.C. — So far, so good for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.

The Bucs won their opener at the Southern Conference tournament, getting 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jakhyia Davis in a 63-47 quarterfinal victory over Samford on Thursday night at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

