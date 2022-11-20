The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State in Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym.
With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs captured a 54-35 victory in the non-conference matchup. They got out to an 6-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
ETSU (4-1) has won four straight since losing its season opener to No. 1-ranked and defending national champion South Carolina. It’s the first four-game winning streak since the Bucs reeled off five straight wins in February 2018 and the program’s first 4-1 start since that same 2017-18 season.
“It was an emphasis throughout the game with a goal to outrebound them by 12. We ended up outrebounding them by 20,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock-Brown said. “I commend our kids for doing that on both ends. That was huge as our field goal percentage (38.3) wasn’t that great. I told our kids to focus on the defensive end and rebounding, and they did a good job at that.”
Despite the lopsided rebounding stat, the Eagles (0-4) kept it close and were tied 11-11 in second-chance points late in the game. The Bucs, however, had an 11-0 advantage in fast-break points as Nevaeh Brown finished with a career-high 15 points.
“I tried to come into the game with a different mindset,” Brown said. “I was going into the other games trying to facilitate more. Today, I was trying to look for my shot more and balance it out.”
Jiselle Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Journee McDaniel had eight points and a career-best 13 rebounds. Jayla Ruffus-Miller pulled down nine rebounds.
“Our mindset was to punch first,” McDaniel said. “We had to get intense at the start and just continue it throughout the game. It’s determination individually and coming together as a whole.”
The Bucs clamped down defensively with the Eagles hitting 14 of 54 (25.9 percent) from the field. It was a clean-played game with just two free-throw attempts for each team.
The Bucs return to action Friday afternoon against George Washington in the UNLV Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas.