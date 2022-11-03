A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
“It was really fun and really exciting,” Thomas said. “We’ve been working really hard so it was really cool to face some other people besides ourselves.”
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard, transferred to ETSU from Temple. She began her collegiate career at Florida International, where she once had a triple-double. She went 13 of 20 from the field Thursday night.
“That’s pretty consistent for Jiselle,” Brown said. “She’s a playmaker.”
Thomas reached 29 points early in the fourth quarter when Mars Hill still had 27.
Jakhyia Davison added 13 points for the Bucs and Journey McDaniel had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Jayla Ruffus-Milner, a 5-foot-10 post player who transferred to ETSU from Pepperdine, finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, all on the offensive end.
Ruffus-Milner is listed as a guard on the roster but is starting as an undersized center for the Bucs.
“I get bodied a lot,” she said. “I know the taste of deodorant to say the least. But it’s fun down there because it pushes me and helps me develop my character.”
ETSU out-rebounded Mars Hill 56-24 and outscored the Lions 64-8 in the paint.
“I thought there were some positive things,” Brown said. “I just talked with the team in the locker room about that we needed to have a few more things in our positive bucket. I thought there were a few mistakes that we could have avoided by being a little more disciplined on both ends.”
ETSU went 3 of 21 from 3-point range but still managed to shoot 50% overall from the field.
The Bucs were playing without two projected starters, guards Courtney Moore and Nevaeh Brown, both of whom were out with injuries. Both are expected back within a few weeks.
Mars Hill, of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, was led by Jo Show, who scored 20 points. She was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.
The Bucs begin the regular season Monday night with a game at defending national champion South Carolina.