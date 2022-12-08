Ask Jayla Ruffus-Milner if she’s surprised at the early-season success the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team has had and she’s quick to answer.

“I didn’t come here to lose,” the graduate transfer from Pepperdine says.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you