Ask Jayla Ruffus-Milner if she’s surprised at the early-season success the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team has had and she’s quick to answer.
“I didn’t come here to lose,” the graduate transfer from Pepperdine says.
The Bucs are in the midst of a week off for final exams and it’s been a good chance for them to take a deep breath and begin to appreciate what they’ve done. In Brenda Mock Brown’s first season as head coach, ETSU has equaled the best 10-game start in school history at 8-2. Along the way was a memorable victory over Vanderbilt.
None if it surprises Ruffus-Milner, a 5-foot-10 guard who has seen most of her action in the paint as an undersized center.
“I definitely came here to have a successful season,” she said. “And that’s not just record-based, but also feeling good on the court, feeling good with my teammates and feeling like we’re a family. We have one mission and one drive. I truly believe that we have that and that makes winning feel like a reward for all the little pieces that go into that.”
Ruffus-Milner is one of four transfers who have fit in perfectly with a handful of returning players to form a winning combination. Temple transfer Jiselle Thomas (14.4 points per game) and Wake Forest transfer Nevaeh Brown (11.8) are the team’s leading scorers. Oakland transfer Kendall Folley has been the team’s top 3-point shooter. Ruffus-Milner is second on the team in rebounding, behind freshman Journee McDaniel.
Brown was hired in August, well after all of the new players had been signed. She’s taken the group and quickly forged an identity. The Bucs are holding opponents to 51.8 points per game and 35.3% shooting, both tops in the Southern Conference. Those numbers are made even more remarkable after they allowed 101 points in their season-opening loss to South Carolina, the defending national champion.
“They want to be difficult to score on and I’m loving that part,” Brown said. “We spend a lot of time on it in practice. Honestly, at the beginning of the year, I didn’t know what to expect. They didn’t know what to expect. I have been very encouraged that the team embraces defense and rebounding as their identity. I think that’s a huge step forward.”
After winning six games last season and four the year before, nobody in the program is taking winning for granted.
“This team, we all have a special bond,” said guard Sarah Thompson, a sophomore form Gate City. “We love each other and we just play as a family. I think you can see that all out on the court, how much of a bond we have.
“I think coming in, the returning players, we had a different mindset. We knew what our past was and we wanted to change that this year.”
As Brown has put her stamp on the team, she says she’s been fortunate for that change to happen while the Bucs are winning.
“It feels great,” Brown said. “I think the biggest advantage of that is that the girls are seeing results on the court. That’s emphasizing what we’re doing culture-wise. I think it’s really difficult — not impossible — to build culture when they’re not getting some of those results.”
The Bucs return to action Sunday afternoon when they play host to Bowling Green, which will bring a 6-1 record into Brooks Gym.
“We’ve got to be resilient because we’re not going to win every game from here on out,” Brown said. “We’ve got some really tough competition. I’m really just happy for the girls that they’re getting rewarded for their hard work.”