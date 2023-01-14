Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford was too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome.
The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory over ETSU on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
It was the third consecutive loss to start the SoCon schedule for the Bucs, who had enjoyed a school-record 13 non-conference wins. They’re 13-6 overall, 0-3 in the SoCon. Samford is 10-9, 4-0.
“I’m incredibly proud of our kids for their efforts,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Considering the circumstances, losing two starters, that was difficult. I’m proud of the way our kids responded.”
Samford made 5 of 6 from from long range while scoring 30 points in the third period, turning a 25-22 halftime deficit into a 52-39 lead.
“You can’t give up 30 points in a quarter and usually win in this league,” Brown said.
The Bucs got within two points in the closing minutes, but Samford’s Andrea Bailey made back-to-back layups to seal the victory.
INJURED BUCS
Two ETSU starters — Courtney Moore and Jayla Ruffus-Milner — went down in the first half with knee injuries.
Ruffus-Milner was injured trying to grab a rebound late in the second quarter and was immediately taken to the locker room. She had eight rebounds, including six on the offensive end, when she went down. She was on crutches with her left knee heavily wrapped after halftime.
Moore, who was 2 for 3 on 3-point shots, was injured earlier and limped in at halftime with an ice pack wrapped around her knee.
Neither returned and their absences were definitely noticeable. Brown said she didn’t know the severity of the injuries.
“It’s incredibly hard, but it’s part of the game,” Brown said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Nevaeh Brown led ETSU with 16 points, while Jiselle Thomas had 14, all in the second half.
Bailey finished with 25 points and seven assists for Samford. She made 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Masyn Marchbanks added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who finished 10 of 19 on 3-pointers.
The Bucs out-rebounded Samford 39-36. ETSU had 18 offensive rebounds but managed to turn them into only eight second-chance points.
ETSU was 5 of 23 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Furman on Wednesday night, while Samford is at Mercer.