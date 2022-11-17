The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
After Brown’s free throws put the Bucs up 55-52, Jacksonville State’s Imari Martin tried a tying 3-pointer. Brown appeared to block the shot, but fouled Martin in her follow-through.
Martin stepped to the line with two seconds left, needing to make all three free throws to force overtime. She missed the first one and made the second. Trying to miss the third free throw and have her team get an offensive rebound, Martin accidentally banked it in, leaving her team a point short.
After a timeout, ETSU inbounded the ball and the clock ran out.
“It feels great,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “To be able to play through some mistakes and still come out on top … The message before the game was resilience. Neither team executed really well today so it was just going to be a grind-it-out game and who could be more resilient. And I think it was us today.”
Jiselle Thomas led the Bucs (3-1) with 19 points.
“It’s exciting,” Thomas said. “You could feel it building up. We put in a lot of work in the preseason and these games, we’ve figured out the things we need to work on. It feels great to see the work paying off.”
ETSU was 13 of 16 from the foul line, which helped make up for a 4-for-16 performance from 3-point range. The Bucs out-rebounded the Gamecocks 41-30 with Jakhyia Davis leading the way with nine.
Jacksonville State, picked third in the A-Sun, was 24-8 last season and had just played Georgia to an eight-point game. The Gamecocks fell to 1-2.
Shawn to Shaw led Jacksonville State with 14 points.
ETSU’s Sarah Thompson sat out her third game in a row with an injury.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Morehead State on Sunday at 2 p.m.