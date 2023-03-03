ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A monumental drought was too much for East Tennessee State to overcome.
ETSU managed just two points in the second quarter and never recovered as Chattanooga defeated the Bucs 69-40 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament Friday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Bucs fell to 23-9 and now will be forced to wait to see if their resume is good enough for a postseason tournament, either the Women’s NIT or, more likely, the Women’s Basketball Invitational, an eight-team event in Lexington, Virginia.
Chattanooga (19-12) will take on top-seeded Wofford in Sunday’s championship game with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Wofford rallied to beat UNC Greensboro 68-63 in the other semifinal.
“I just told my team they have really done something to currently be in front of the largest Division I turnaround this season and to tie the record for most wins in school history with a shot, hopefully, to break that record if we’re fortunate to get chosen for the postseason,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said.
The Mocs’ defense smothered the Bucs, holding them scoreless for more than 11 minutes. Chattanooga beat ETSU three times this season.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din’s two 3-pointers sandwiched around a basket from Raven Thompson put the Mocs up 29-16 in the second quarter. They were part of an 16-0 run that left Chattanooga on top 31-16 at halftime.
The Bucs went the final 8:50 of the second quarter without a point after Jiselle Thomas’ basket put them up 16-15. They went 1 for 11 from the field during the decisive period, in which they were outscored 18-2.
“It’s interesting because one of our goals was not to let UTC go on runs,” Brown said. “We didn’t get that right.”
It didn’t get any better when the third quarter began. Jakhyia Davis’ jumper at the 7:45 mark of the third quarter ended the Bucs’ scoreless stretch at just over 11 minutes, but the Mocs continued to pull away, going ahead 41-18. They led 51-29 after three quarters and by as many as 32 points down the stretch.
Playing on her birthday, ETSU point guard Kendall Folley struggled, going 2 for 11 from the field and finishing with five points. Jiselle Thomas, ETSU’s leading scorer, was off the mark most of the day as well. She also scored five points on 1-for-11 shooting.
When asked is she’s ever been through a quarter like that, Thomas said “If I have, I can’t really remember right now.”
Nevaeh Brown led the Bucs, who shot 27%, with 12 points.
Thompson was too much for the Bucs to handle. The stout forward who was the SoCon’s freshman of the year, barreled her way to 23 points and 10 rebounds. Wazeerud-Dinn had 20 points.
“That may have been our best defensive effort of the year when we needed it the most,” Chattanooga coach Shawn Poppie said. “I hope we can bottle some of that up and save it for Sunday.”