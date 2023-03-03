ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A monumental drought was too much for East Tennessee State to overcome.

ETSU managed just two points in the second quarter and never recovered as Chattanooga defeated the Bucs 69-40 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament Friday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

