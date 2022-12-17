East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon.
Going back to the school where she coached from 2012-20, the ETSU coach brought her new team to Kimmel Arena —where the Bucs dominated throughout the game on their way to a 64-52 victory.
ETSU (10-3), which led 31-20 at the break, has won all 10 games when leading at halftime. They led all but 81 seconds of Saturday’s contest.
“Absolutely, that was a special win. I have a lot of affection for UNC Asheville and the people there,” Mock Brown said. “My assistant coach is now their head coach. It’s a wonderful place where I spent some wonderful years.
“To coach in Kimmel was special. That’s all secondary to how I’m super proud of our kids and ETSU women’s basketball getting the win today.”
Courtney Moore led ETSU offensively with 16 points. Former Gate City High School standout Sarah Thompson went 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 11. Nevaeh Brown added 10 points and four assists.
ETSU was without starters Journee McDaniel and Kendall Folley, both listed out for medical reasons. Asheville (4-5), from the Big South Conference was without starting point guard Faith Adams.
With the two ETSU starters out, Jayla Ruffus-Milner stepped up to finish with eight points and 10 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end. ETSU dominated on the glass with a 50-31 rebounding advantage.
“The rebounding margin was the biggest stat for us,” Mock Brown said. “Jayla has been consistently an anchor in the paint for us. Her rebounding, defense, she’s been willing to be a utility player for us.”
The Bucs jumped out to an 8-2 lead only to see the Bulldogs storm back and take a 12-11 lead. Moore responded with a 3-point shot on the other and ETSU led the rest of the way.
“We hit some shots. Meleah Kirtner and Sarah Thompson came in and hit some shots that were big for our confidence,” Mock Brown said. “Both teams cooled off later, but that start was important.”
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter led Asheville with 11 points, but was only 2 of 11 from the field. Jamaya Blanks fired in 10, but overall the Bulldogs hit just 17-of-59 shots for 28.8 percent.
ETSU is scheduled to host Longwood on Tuesday night at Brooks Gym. The Bucs are looking for an 11th non-conference win, the most since 1983.