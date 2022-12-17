East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon.

Going back to the school where she coached from 2012-20, the ETSU coach brought her new team to Kimmel Arena —where the Bucs dominated throughout the game on their way to a 64-52 victory.

