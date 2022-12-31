The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar year in record-setting fashion Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.
ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record of 13 non-conference wins in a single season. It was the Bucs’ sixth straight victory, their first such streak since the 2017-18 season.
Sophomore guard Kendall Foley scored a career-high 17 points to lead the charge. She was 7 for 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from 3-point range.
“A lot of my career I haven’t been known as a 3-point shooter, so I’ve tried to focus on that,” Foley said. “I want to make people have to guard me on all three levels. To hit those shots, it made me feel really good and gave me a lot of confidence.”
The Bucs were able to go 11 players deep on their bench with all 11 scoring. Eight players scored five points or more.
Journee McDaniel totaled 13 points, while Courtney Moore finished with nine. Jiselle Thomas had eight points and seven rebounds with Ella Boyle also scored eight. Jakhyia Davis was the game’s leading rebounder with eight and Nevaeh Brown had a game-high four assists.
“It was really good to get deeper in the rotation,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “That’s something we want to do moving forward. We know to be competitive the end of February, we have to use our depth so that was a positive. Everybody on the roster scored, and that’s a hard thing to accomplish. I’m really proud of the kids for that effort.”
Converse (1-12), a Division II school out of Spartanburg, South Carolina — its players wore Adidas-brand sneakers — was led by Zahra Cross with 15 points. Sydney Wilson was next high with eight.
ETSU scored the first seven points of the game to open a 20-7 lead at the end of one quarter. The lead ballooned to 44-11 at the half. The Bucs dominated all statistical categories, including 32-7 on points off turnovers, 44-12 points in the paint, 22-7 on fast-break points and 38-6 in bench scoring.
Defensively, the Bucs had 16 steals and the Valkyries committed 28 turnover.
NEXT UP
ETSU will host rival Chattanooga in its Southern Conference opener Thursday 7 p.m.
“We just want to add on to the winning streak,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to try to dominate every team and get better. We’ve got to trust in the process, play together and be on the same page we’ve been as we work towards the SoCon tournament.”
They know nothing will come easy as ETSU can't sneak up on anyone. That's all right according to Folley, who is expecting tough competition throughout the league schedule.
“It’s serious. Everybody is going to play their best game against us since we’re doing so well,” Folley said. “For us, it’s being prepared, play as hard as you can because every single win matters.”