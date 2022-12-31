The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar year in record-setting fashion Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record of 13 non-conference wins in a single season. It was the Bucs’ sixth straight victory, their first such streak since the 2017-18 season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you