It was an uphill climb right from the start.
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team missed its first 12 shots, fell behind badly and rallied to grab the lead early in the second half.
But in the end, the Bucs didn’t have an answer for the defending Southern Conference champions. Mercer withstood ETSU’s comeback bid and pulled away for a 66-52 victory Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs fell to 13-5 overall, 0-2 in the SoCon, while Mercer improved to 6-10, 1-1.
“I think we’re a lot better than some of the moments we had tonight,” said Jiselle Thomas, who led ETSU with 18 points. “I think if we would have just pushed through and stayed consistent, it would have been a different outcome.”
Mercer stretched a 36-35 lead to 48-35 late in the third quarter and kept a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
The Bears out-rebounded ETSU 44-26, which helped make up for 25 Mercer turnovers.
Nevaeh Brown added 10 on a 4-for-19 shooting night for ETSU.
Amoria Neal-Tyson led Mercer with 22 points. Erin Houpt added 18, going 13 for 14 from the foul line.
“We can’t get out-rebounded by 18 and shoot 31% and win a ballgame against the defending Southern Conference champions,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said.
Mercer scored the first seven points as the Bucs began the game cold. ETSU went 2-for-15 in the first quarter.
Defense is what has carried the Bucs this season and they forced 17 turnovers in the first half, enabling them to stay within striking distance.
Somehow, despite having been down by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, ETSU trimmed it to 28-24 by halftime.
Kendall Folley’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds on the second-quarter clock and a defensive stop at the buzzer left the Bucs running to the locker room feeling pretty good.
A 3-pointer by Brown and two free throws by Thomas gave ETSU its first lead at 29-28 early in the third quarter.
“We expended a lot of energy coming back,” Brown said. “I was proud of our kids.”
Brown and Mercer coach Susie Gardner shared a moment before the game. They are good friends, having been on the staff at Florida together.
The Bucs’ SoCon schedule could not have begun with a tougher three games. Their first three opponents have combined to win the last 13 SoCon tournaments.
Mercer has won the last two and four of five.
ETSU hosts Samford Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team, which takes on Mercer at 4 p.m.
Mercer’s women play at Chattanooga on Saturday.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
