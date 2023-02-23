Bucs logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team’s chances of a Southern Conference regular-season championship hit a roadblock Thursday night.

A rough shooting night was too much for the Bucs to overcome and UNC Greensboro won 58-49 to break ETSU’s four-game winning streak.

