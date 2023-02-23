GREENSBORO, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team’s chances of a Southern Conference regular-season championship hit a roadblock Thursday night.
A rough shooting night was too much for the Bucs to overcome and UNC Greensboro won 58-49 to break ETSU’s four-game winning streak.
The result left ETSU (21-8 overall, 8-5 SoCon) a game behind Wofford and Chattanooga with one game to play.
The Bucs missed nine of their first 10 shots and it set the tone for the night. They shot 33%, including going 3 for 23 from 3-point range. They also missed eight free throws.
The Spartans went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to go up 52-44 and held on the rest of the way. It was their fourth win in a row.
“Honestly, I saw a team that was tight, that had never been in this position before,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “I want to give credit to UNC Greensboro, but I just felt like from start to finish we were not ourselves. We weren’t playing free and playing to win.”
Jiselle Thomas and Kendall Folley scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bucs, who also committed 19 turnovers. Jakhyia Davis had 12 rebounds.
Akira Wiggins led UNCG (14-13, 7-6) with 18 points. Faith Price added 11 points and Isys Grady had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bucs got off to a 1-for-10 start from the field and missed their first five 3-pointers, yet when Jaileyah Cotton’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer by a tenth of a second, they were ahead 12-9 after the first quarter. It was the first career 3-pointer for Cotton, a freshman from Bardstown, Kentucky.
Nitzan Amar turned the tables on the Bucs with a buzzer beater of her own. The UNCG guard swished a 30-footer at the halftime horn to send the Spartans into the locker room with a 21-20 lead.
At the end of the third quarter, it was Thomas’ turn. Her driving layup with two seconds remaining left the Bucs up 40-38 heading into the fourth. UNCG had seized a 38-31 lead before ETSU scored the final nine points of the period.
The Bucs close the regular season Saturday at Western Carolina.