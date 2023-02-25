CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is heading into the Southern Conference tournament on a winning note — barely.
Five ETSU players scored in double figures as the Bucs closed the regular season with a 90-84 double-overtime victory over last-place Western Carolina on Saturday night at Ramsey Center.
With a chance to ice the game, ETSU freshman Jaileyah Cotton missed two free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation, giving the Catamounts a chance to tie. And that’s exactly what Kyla Allison did, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to forge a 72-72 deadlock to send the game to overtime.
Allison’s three free throws in the final 24 seconds of the first overtime left the Catamounts up 80-77 before Courtney Moore’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining made it 80-80 and forced a second extra period.
Moore scored the first three points of the second overtime. Nevaeh Brown’s free throws down the stretch helped the Bucs hold off the Catamounts, who had lost to ETSU 70-39 earlier in the season.
Brown scored 21 points to lead the Bucs. She went 11 for 15 from the foul line. Jiselle Thomas had 19 points before fouling out in the second overtime. Kendall Folley and Journee McDaniel had 14 points apiece and Jakhyia Davis had 11 points and nine rebounds. Folley fouled out as well.
The Bucs, who led by as many as 16 points in regulation, improved to 22-8 overall and moved within one win of the school record for victories in a season. They finished 9-5 in the SoCon and will be seeded third in the conference tournament, where they will take on sixth-seeded Samford in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. quarterfinal. The tournament is being played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
ETSU split two games with Samford during the regular season. The Bulldogs enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak.
Western Carolina (9-20, 2-12) was led by Allison’s 23 points. Endia Holliday added 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Catamounts are seeded eighth in the tournament and will take on top-seeded Wofford in the quarterfinals.