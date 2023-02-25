Bucs logo

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is heading into the Southern Conference tournament on a winning note — barely.

Five ETSU players scored in double figures as the Bucs closed the regular season with a 90-84 double-overtime victory over last-place Western Carolina on Saturday night at Ramsey Center.

