That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
Nevaeh Brown led the way for ETSU with 19 points and nine rebounds, both career highs. Jiselle Thomas added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Kendall Folley got seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.
ETSU, which had lost its first three conference home games, improved to 17-6 overall, 4-3 in the SoCon. The Bucs never trailed after the opening minutes and won going away.
“This program is turning around, I think we can say that,” first-year ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “But this little mini-turnaround — starting 0-3 and now being 4-3 — we could have counted ourselves out of the mix. I can not be more proud of our response.”
ETSU center Jakhyia Davis had six points and eight rebounds as the Bucs out-rebounded UNCG 41-37.
The Bucs led 36-28 at halftime and Sarah Thompson increased the advantage to 45-32 with a 3-pointer from the left corner midway through the third quarter.
Thomas’ scoop shot in the closing seconds gave the Bucs their biggest lead at 74-53.
“I feel like this was definitely a game where we all felt like we were contributing equally,” Nevaeh Brown said. “No matter what it was, I felt like everybody got something out of that game.”
Faith Price led UNCG (10-11, 3-4) with 12 points. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu had eight points and 11 rebounds.
ETSU led by as many as 10 points in the first half and went into the locker room at halftime with an eight-point advantage after Thomas’ driving layup with three seconds left. The Bucs had 20 of their first-half points from inside the paint and UNCG missed 6 of its 7 free throws.
Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds before halftime.
The Bucs get a week off before returning to action next Saturday at Chattanooga while UNCG plays host to Mercer that same day.