638cf98015f47.image.jpg

ETSU guard Jiselle Thomas scored 23 points to lead the Bucs to their record 12th non-conference win of the season. File photo

 File photo

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team set a modern record with its 12th non-conference win of the season Thursday night over Mount St. Mary’s at the Cherokee Harrah’s Casino.

ETSU (12-3) took control in the second half for a 75-62 victory over the Mount. Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas led the way for the Bucs with 23 points. Her totals included going 6 for 7 at the free-throw line.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video