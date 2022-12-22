CHEROKEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team set a modern record with its 12th non-conference win of the season Thursday night over Mount St. Mary’s at the Cherokee Harrah’s Casino.
ETSU (12-3) took control in the second half for a 75-62 victory over the Mount. Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas led the way for the Bucs with 23 points. Her totals included going 6 for 7 at the free-throw line.
The victory surpassed the non-conference mark of the 1983-84 Bucs, the first season the Southern Conference began sponsoring a women’s basketball championship.
Jahkyia Davis proved to be a tough matchup inside and ended with 15 points. Jayla Ruffus-Milner posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bucs finally returned to full strength with Kendall Folley and Journee McDaniel back from illness. Folley finished in double digits with 11 points, while McDaniel cleaned up with nine rebounds.
ETSU controlled the glass with a 44-24 rebounding advantage which led to a commanding 26-2 superiority in second-chance points. They dominated the inside with a 48-22 advantage with points in the paint.
It had been a competitive first half with seven ties and four lead changes before the Bucs pulled ahead 34-31 at the intermission.
Jo Raflo led five Mount St. Mary’s players in double figures with 13 points. Michaela Harrison was next up for the Mount (5-6) with 11 points.
NEXT UP
ETSU will return to action Dec. 31 when it hosts Converse College in a 2 p.m. matchup.