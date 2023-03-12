ETSU women accept Women's Basketball Invitational bid By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com Joe Avento Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The season isn’t over for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.The Bucs accepted a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational on Sunday night. They’ll face Florida International on Friday at noon.The eight-team tournament is being played at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky and teams are guaranteed three games. Teams pay an entry fee to participate.ETSU enters the tournament with a 23-9 record and needing one more victory to break the school record. The 17-win improvement from last year is the best in the country this season.FIU was 12-18 this season and went 7-13 in Conference-USA games.The winner of Friday’s game will move on to the semifinals, set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The loser drops into the losers' bracket. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.Other teams in the field are New Mexico State, Illinois-Chicago, Cal Baptist, North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Joe Avento Sports Editor Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Joe Avento Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR