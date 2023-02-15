It is opening weekend for the East Tennessee State baseball team as the Bucs host Toledo on Friday at 3 p.m. They follow with a first pitch Saturday at 2 p.m. and a start of 1 p.m. Sunday.
After hours and hours of practice, fall scrimmages and the cold winter days, the Bucs are certainly ready to start the season. However, they know the season is more of a marathon than a sprint.
“It’s always exciting with opening day. Baseball, we start when school starts and we don’t play until mid-February,” ETSU baseball coach Joe Pennucci said. “It’s a pretty long process. There’s a big anticipation for the opening weekend. It’s a long season with 60-plus games in a three-month span, so you have to pace yourself a little.”
Coming off a 30-21 season and 11-10 in the Southern Conference, the Bucs were picked fifth in the coaches and media preseason polls. Two-time defending league champion Wofford has been labeled as the favorite, followed by Mercer, UNC Greensboro and Samford.
Where ETSU has a chance is with an experienced pitching staff led by fifth-year senior Colby Stuart. The powerful left-hander made 14 starts in 2021, going 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA.
He followed with a 3-2 record in 2022, which included 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Rider in the Bucs’ lone shutout of the season.
Landon Smiddy had eight starts last season while Nathanial Tate made 20 appearances with a team-high five saves. Andrew Ronne came out of the bullpen to go 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA.
“We have some guys who have logged significant minutes for us,” Pennucci said. “We have some newcomers and transfers who will add to the success of our pitching staff. We just have to figure out whose role is what and what is best for our team before we go into Southern Conference play.”
Austin Emener, a lefty who transferred from North Alabama, and Andrew Cotton, a right-hander from Charleston, S.C., add more depth.
There is also experience behind the plate with Noah Webb and Ryan McCarthy, who rotated at catcher.
Tommy Barth, the 2022 Southern Conference freshman of the year, led the Bucs in batting, on-base percentage, walks, hits and triples last season. He finished with a .369 average with 44 runs, 38 RBIs, 16 doubles, four triples and six home runs.
Junior shortstop Ashton King shores up the defense, while being solid at plate with seven home runs, 22 doubles and 36 RBIs. The 22 doubles were a team best as King sported a .293 average.
Garret Wallace joins Barth in the outfield. He adds more power to the lineup with eight home runs and 43 RBIs last season. The rest of the lineup for upcoming games could change as Pennucci and staff are seeing who fits where.
“The first 3-4 weeks of the season is establishing what you’ve got," he said. "We’ve got some good evidence from intra-squads and practices. But it’s different when you play someone else. You learn who shows up when the lights are on.”
There are matchups with Power 5 schools. including a home and away with Virginia Tech, a single game at Clemson and a series at tradition-rich Oklahoma State, which has 20 College World Series appearances.
“It’s always good to be in those atmospheres,” Pennucci said. “We play Georgia Southern the second weekend and they hosted a regional last year. That’s another program with a good baseball tradition, going back many years. When you’re playing in those environments, those are the teams who make you better.”
The first goal is to be better than last season. The Bucs got off to a strong start, 17-5, before heading into the month of April. The season ended in disappointing fashion, a 3-1 loss to The Citadel in the Southern Conference tournament on a day when the Bucs went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
“We got out of the gates pretty good, but we hit a skid halfway through the conference,” Pennucci said. “We were a conference series away from moving the needle, but we didn’t do that. When we need something in April, who do we go to?
"This time, we’re going to spend time early on, learning our best lineup ... what’s the best matchup as we get into Southern Conference play.”