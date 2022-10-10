JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges.
Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
The Bucs struggled coming in during Monday’s second round and appeared to be losing the lead they took into the day. But by the time the last putt had been holed, ETSU, Georgia Southern and Missouri were all tied at 17 under par.
“Nothing doesn’t even matter until the back nine tomorrow, honestly,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “There’s four teams in it. I would fancy my guys in this situation. There’s loads of golf to play. I think it’s going to be a shootout between Missouri, Georgia, Southern, us and maybe Cincinnati.”
Cincinnati enters the final day two strokes back at 15 under. No other team was better than eight under.
The Bucs began the day at 11 under and got to 21 under at one point before the course with the thick Bermuda rough and lightning fast greens began to fight back. Four bogeys on the 16th, a 228-yard par-3, and a double bogey at the 17th sent ETSU going in the wrong direction.
“It’s not an easy finish,” Amos said. “You know, 16, 17, 18, really anything can happen. I think that’s when you’re going to figure it out, like who separates enough early in the round to kind of give themself some cushion coming in.”
Pierre Villaneix of Florida Gulf Coast shot a 6-under-par 66 to get to 10 under and take the individual lead. Missouri’s Jack Lundin was next when his 67 left him two back.
College of Charleston’s Kieran van Wyk shot 65 and was in a three-way tie for third at 7 under.
ETSU’s Archie Davies was on a roll early. He got as low as five under through 14 holes before a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch dropped him on the leaderboard. He birdied the 18th to finish with his second consecutive 70.
“Archie never really does that,” Amos said. “Typically, he’s solid as a rock, so I know he’s going to be fired up for tomorrow.”
Mats Ege was the Bucs’ low man through 36 holes at 5 under. He shot 70 on Monday.
Algot Kleen, the ETSU sophomore whose 66 was leading after one round, shot 74. Freshman Carson Kammann came home with a 70 and Remi Chartier posted his second 72.
“We actually played a really nice front nine and I was waiting for people to kick on,” Amos said. “I just felt like we were trying not to play bad rather than trying to get after it. And when that happens, you tend to make mistakes. So I think we have to be aggressive and positive.”
ETSU’s Matt Dodd-Berry had the low round among the Bucs with a 67, but he is playing as an individual and not included in the team’s lineup.
The final round is set for Tuesday and the Bucs are grouped with Georgia Southern and Missouri. They start at 10:10 a.m.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
