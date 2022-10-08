IMG_5925.jpg

Chartier

 Dakota Hamilton

East Tennessee State’s golf team will begin the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club.

The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you