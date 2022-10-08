East Tennessee State’s golf team will begin the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club.
The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
Action in the 54-hole tournament begins Sunday morning and runs through Tuesday. The 24th edition of of the tournament features 15 teams.
Only one team has won back-to-back championships at the tournament. TCU won it in 2000 and 2001.
ETSU is one of five former champions in the field. Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Kent State and Missouri have all won the team title.
ETSU’s Remi Chartier was chasing the individual championship last year after the first two rounds left him 10 under par. A final-round 71 left Chartier two strokes behind Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr, who closed with a 66 to win at 13 under.
Chartier went on to get his first collegiate win in the spring, claiming the Southern Conference championship with a record score of 18 under par.
Chartier will be back at Blackthorn and the Bucs will have plenty of experience returning. Mats Ege, Archie Davis, Algot Kleen and Carson Kamman make up the rest of the lineup.
Kamman, a highly regarded freshman from Knoxville, is the only player who wasn’t in the Bucs’ winning lineup last year.
First-round action begins at 9:30 a.m. ETSU starts play at 11:10.
ETSU has finished 14th (out of 18) and ninth (out of 16) in the first two tournaments of the fall season.