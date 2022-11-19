It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 2 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
ETSU has experienced success early this season with a revamped lineup. The Bucs are averaging 81.5 points per game and enter the game 3-1 after an 84-76 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday night. Tennessee Tech is 1-3.
Jalen Haynes and Jordan King are tied for the ETSU scoring lead at 14.0 points per game. DeAnthony Tipler has turned into the Bucs’ super-sub, averaging 13.5 points a game off the bench.
ETSU’s top four inside players — Haynes, Josh Taylor, Jalen Seymour and Brock Jancek — have combined to shoot 56% from the field. In a backup role, Jancek is shooting 75%, making 12 of 16 shots.
ETSU guard Justice Smith has scored 31 points in the first four games, but all of them have come at home. Smith opened with 20 against Emory & Henry and then went scoreless in the two games in the Asheville Championship. He got 11 against Arkansas-Little Rock.
Smith has made 14 of his 18 field goal attempts.
Former Kentucky player John Pelphrey — and brother of former ETSU player Jerry Pelphrey — is in his fourth season as Tennessee Tech coach.
The Eagles are led by forward Jaylen Sebree, who averages 13.0 points a game. He’s a grad transfer who has also played at Florida Atlantic and Morehead State. Erik Oliver is averaging 12.5
Tennessee Tech, whose only win is against Tennessee Wesleyan, averages 68.8 points per game.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
