It’s early, but the East Tennessee State basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season.
The Bucs take on Elon on Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one that ETSU fans are very familiar with, having been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.
“I’m happy to play in the arena, to allow my guys to get a feel for what that place looks like,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team faces Elon at 8:30 p.m. “There’s so much history there. Mister Jennings came by and talked to my team last week. Marty Story and I, we play ball together on Wednesday nights. I still talk to Calvin Talford once a month or so, and I just pick those guys’ brains.
“It’s just great to hear the history. The reality is our program is one day at a time. We’re trying to get better.”
ETSU enters the tournament 1-0 after opening with an 88-66 victory over Emory & Henry. Justice Smith led the Bucs with 20 points, while Brock Jancek added 14. Neither of them was in the starting lineup.
Elon, coming off a 10-22 season, opened with an 80-55 win over Erskine. ETSU and Elon met four times during Elon’s brief tenure in the SoCon. The Bucs lead the series 3-1.
Harvard (1-0) and Louisiana (1-0) are the other two teams in the tournament. Louisiana is ranked No. 13 in the mid-major poll.
Friday’s winners will meet Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for the championship. The losers will play at 2 p.m.
ETSU is looking to get another tournament championship under Oliver. The Bucs won the Naples Invitational last season, beating Murray State, Missouri State and Kent State.