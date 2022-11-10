Desmond Oliver

Desmond Oliver watches his team in its season-opening win.

 Tom Raymond

It’s early, but the East Tennessee State basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season.

The Bucs take on Elon on Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one that ETSU fans are very familiar with, having been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.

