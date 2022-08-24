East Tennessee State’s football team has some pretty big shoes to fill in the secondary, but the Bucs are excited about what’s going on in the defensive backfield.

Two players — All-American safety Tyree Robinson and cornerback Karon Delince, one of the fastest players in the Southern Conference — have graduated. They were both four-year starters and were a big reason the team won the Southern Conference championship.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you