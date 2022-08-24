East Tennessee State’s football team has some pretty big shoes to fill in the secondary, but the Bucs are excited about what’s going on in the defensive backfield.
Two players — All-American safety Tyree Robinson and cornerback Karon Delince, one of the fastest players in the Southern Conference — have graduated. They were both four-year starters and were a big reason the team won the Southern Conference championship.
“It’s scary any time you lose half your secondary, but especially when you lose a Tyree Robinson and Karon,” ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor said. “They both were four-year starters. Karon was the type that nobody heard his name, but that was because he was doing his job and he was never getting beat. And Tyree was just making plays all over the place.
“They’re both hard to replace, but at the same time, that’s why we recruit.”
Instead of worrying what the Bucs lost, they are excited about what they have coming back.
Cornerback Alijah Huzzie and safety Mike Price were both starters on last year’s championship team and they’re back to form the nucleus of a secondary that is hoping to move on without missing a beat.
Huzzie was a freshman All-American last year after starting all 13 games at cornerback. He was third on the team in tackles and had three interceptions while being a second-team All-SoCon pick. He also returns punts.
In perhaps the biggest game of the year, ETSU’s SoCon championship-clinching win over Mercer, Huzzie had two interceptions, forced a fumble and made eight tackles.
“Alijah is one of the best in the league and was a big part of what we did in 2021, both in the spring and the fall,” Taylor said. “He’s a lot more experienced than your usual sophomore, that’s for sure. We’re really excited about him.”
Price, a junior who played his freshman year at Appalachian State, is known as perhaps the hardest hitter on the team and was a second-team all-conference selection last year. He was fourth on the team in tackles and broke up six passes. In the FCS quarterfinals against North Dakota State, he had 10 tackles.
“He may be the best safety in the league,” Taylor said. “He was the leading playmaker on last year’s team, a big reason that we won 11 games.”
Price and Huzzie are the known quantities in the secondary. Cornerback Quinn Smith and safety Sheldon Arnold are the likely other two starters. Another safety, sophomore Chris Hope, has looked good in preseason camp as well.
Smith is back after missing more than half of last season with a knee injury. He made five tackles in the big win over Vanderbilt, but was hurt in a victory over Stamford and missed the rest of the season.
Smith has been practicing in a green jersey as a precaution, signifying that he doesn’t get hit. With a big brace on his knee, the junior says he’s ready to go and will be set for full contact when the season starts.
“It’s been a long road back, but I‘m just blessed to be back,” Smith said. “I’m a little ahead of schedule right now. It’s a blessing having the coaches trust you, having the trainers trust you.”
Arnold, a sophomore, played in all 13 games last year as a backup and on special teams. The former all-state basketball player in Georgia had an interception in the team’s second preseason scrimmage.
“We’re coming together as a team, definitely progressing,” Arnold said. “We’ve been trusting the coaches and they’ve been doing a great job.”
As the season approaches — the Sept. 1 opener, a home game against Mars Hill, is coming up quickly — Huzzie says the secondary is in good hands.
“It’s looking good,” Huzzie said. “We’ve got a couple guys to fill some big shoes and step up, but it’s like we always say, it’s next man up. We’re coming together each and every day trying to perfect our craft.
“Each and every day, on the field and off the field, we’re hanging out with each other, getting to know each other better.”