LEXINGTON, Va. — Nathaniel Tate pitched a four-hitter as East Tennessee State held off VMI 7-4 Friday night in a Southern Conference baseball game.
The Bucs’ victory was tainted by what appeared to be a serious injury to center fielder Tommy Barth, who collided with shortstop Justin Hanvey.
In the seventh inning, VMI’s Cole Jenkins lofted a bloop to left-center field and Hanvey covered a lot of ground before making a remarkable over-the-shoulder catch. Just as Hanvey caught the ball, Barth tried to make a diving catch.
The two players collided and went down in a tangled heap. Barth’s head appeared to hit Hanvey in the chest. Left fielder Garett Wallace immediately called for help as his teammates stayed down.
Hanvey managed to get up, but Barth remained on the ground down for several minutes.
As players on both teams appeared shaken up, an ambulance drove into center field to take Barth away after a lengthy delay.
Skyler Cannady replaced Barth and contributed a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning that gave Tate some breathing room.
ETSU improved to 22-25 overall, 7-9 in the SoCon. VMI fell to 24-25, 8-10.
Tate (7-4) struck out 11 batters in his third complete game of the season. Eighty-six of his 132 pitches were strikes. Two of the four runs he allowed were earned.
VMI’s Zac Morris got to Tate for a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.
Noah Gent drove in three runs for the Bucs and hit a long solo home run. Cameron Sisneros went 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .385.
Gent broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning single that scored Sisneros, who had doubled. Hanvey then added a two-out, RBI single for a 4-2 advantage.
VMI scored first off of Tate while hitting into a double play in the fourth inning and that was followed by an RBI single by Cole Garrett for a 2-0 lead. Both runs were unearned as the Bucs committed two errors.
Gent got one back for the Bucs with a solo home run over the scoreboard in left field in the fifth. Two outs later, Nick Iannantone smacked an RBI single to right field to forge a 2-2 tie.
The two teams will meet again the next two days at 2 p.m. This is the final SoCon series for the Keydets, while the Bucs will close the regular season next weekend with a home series against UNC Greensboro.