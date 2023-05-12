ETSU baseball

ETSU players look on with concern as teammate Tommy Barth is tended to in the outfield after a frightening collision.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Nathaniel Tate pitched a four-hitter as East Tennessee State held off VMI 7-4 Friday night in a Southern Conference baseball game.

The Bucs’ victory was tainted by what appeared to be a serious injury to center fielder Tommy Barth, who collided with shortstop Justin Hanvey.

