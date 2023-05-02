Jacob Saylors still has to pinch himself when he realizes he’ll be wearing a Cincinnati Bengals uniform next week.
The former All-America running back at East Tennessee State signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent shortly after last week’s NFL Draft and he’s hoping it’s the start of a long career playing the game he loves.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get that call or not, but when they came through, me and my family, my girlfriend, we were running around the house,” Saylors said Tuesday during a Zoom call. “I’m really excited to get up there and be a part of the team, surround myself with with the coaching staff, get comfortable and just get to work. It’s back to ground zero. I’ve got to work my way up from here. I’m looking forward to starting that journey.”
It’s a journey Saylors had hoped would begin this year, but coming from ETSU, which has turned out only a handful of NFL players, nothing was certain.
“It was very common for me to have doubt creep into my mind,” Saylors said.
Every time that doubt came about, Saylors recalled a conversation he had with former ETSU coach Randy Sanders, who told him after his freshman year that he had what it took play in the NFL.
“Coach Sanders and my coaches that I’ve had in the past, they’ve always been in my corner,” Saylors said. “They’ve always believed in me since Day One, even when I was a freshman barely getting carries. Coach Sanders told me he believed that I had what it took to make the NFL. I wasn’t able to start until three years later, but just hearing that type of support, that type of belief from a coach like Coach Sanders … he’s been winning national championships. I would have that doubt in my mind, but I’d always go to that talk with Coach Sanders way back as a freshman.”
Saylors said he had heard from the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders as well. The Bengals reportedly came through with a $10,000 signing bonus.
Just getting into an NFL camp was probably the top thing Saylors has accomplished, but he knows the work hasn’t even begun yet.
“A lot of people don’t get that opportunity,” he said. “A lot of guys from ETSU haven’t got the opportunity. That was a huge obstacle. But to be honest, I really feel like the hardest is yet to come. Whenever I get up there, it’s a whole new world. I’m excited. I’m ready for that.”
Saylors spent a lot of time on special teams at ETSU, excelling as a kick returner, something not often seen in a starting All-American running back. That versatility could pay off in Cincinnati when it comes time to make roster cuts. Gary Downs, the former ETSU running backs coach, spent several years in the NFL, mostly as a special teams player, so he taught Saylors the importance of being on the kick return and coverage teams.
“I’m ready to step into that special teams role if need be, playing it all through college,” Saylors said. “I have no problem with it. I really enjoy it. I love the game of football, not just with the ball in my hands, but being on the field and having some type of impact on the game. And I was fortunate enough to have Coach Downs as my mentor for the last four-and-a half, five years. He’s a guy that’s been in the exact position and made the most of it.
“Everybody has to get in where they fit in. So whether it’s special teams or even the practice squad, I’m more than humbly ready to be able to step into that role and just do whatever they need.”
Saylors will report to Cincinnati next week for a physical. Rookie camp follows shortly after that and organized team activities begin in June.
“This is something that I’ve worked for since 2005,” Saylors said. “It’s such a small percentage of people that even get the opportunity. Once I step foot into the facility, that’s when it’s going to finally come to me that I’m a Cincinnati Bengal and it can really start to set in. But I keep having this perspective in my mind where this is where I should be. I worked so hard, so don’t be surprised about it.
“One thing I want to make sure is that God has helped me every step of the way. He’s been able to give me the confidence and give me the belief that it’s possible. These past couple of months when I was training hard and having the unknown of making a team or not, I was putting so much stress on my body. And I had that voice from God telling me just to keep going. It was a roller coaster, but I’m ready to hop back on the ride.”