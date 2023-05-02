Jacob Saylors still has to pinch himself when he realizes he’ll be wearing a Cincinnati Bengals uniform next week.

The former All-America running back at East Tennessee State signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent shortly after last week’s NFL Draft and he’s hoping it’s the start of a long career playing the game he loves.

