New East Tennessee State basketball coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of his first two recruits Thursday.
Maki Johnson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Huntington Prep in West Virginia, and Jadyn Parker, a 6-foot-10 transfer forward from North Florida, have signed with the Bucs.
Johnson is rated a three-star player by 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports Composite has Johnson ranked the No. 34 overall shooting guard nationally and No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia.
He had offers from high majors before deciding to come to ETSU. Kansas, Auburn, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Xavier reportedly made scholarship offers. Kentucky and Michigan State also showed some interest.
“Maki brings terrific shooting, skill, toughness and a high basketball IQ to our team,” Savage said. “He comes from a basketball family and knows what it takes to compete and win at a high level. Maki has played against the best competition throughout his high school career at Huntington Prep and on the AAU circuit, which has prepared him to be successful at ETSU. He will be a great addition to our program and has a bright future ahead as a Buccaneer.”
Johnson was named Most Valuable Player of the Chick-fil-A Classic after leading Huntington Prep to wins over Oak Hill Academy, Calvary Christian Academy and then-No. 6 IMG Academy.
Johnson ended his high school career with a 46-point performance, making 13 of 16 shots from 3-point range, on Senior Night.
“I chose ETSU because Coach Savage and the staff’s morals and values on and off the court align with my personal values,” Johnson said. “The winning tradition, the fan support, and most importantly, the style of play fits the way I play.”
Parker, who had 114 blocks in 81 games for North Florida, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“Jadyn brings great size, experience and athleticism to our team,” Savage said. “He can be an elite rim protector and shot blocker in our league, as well as bringing a talented offensive skill set. Jadyn comes from a great basketball pedigree and is just starting to scratch the surface of how good he can be. He’s a perfect fit for our style of play and embodies the core values of what our program will be built upon. Jadyn will impact winning on both ends of the floor and is a player that our fans will love to watch.”
In his three years at UNF, Parker scored in double figures 20 times, with his career high being 17 points against Kennesaw State (Feb. 12, 2022) and Lipscomb (May 3, 2022). Parker has a 57.3 career shooting percentage as he shot over 70 percent in 23 contests. Parker registered three career double-doubles, which includes a 16-point, 10-rebound performance against Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 19, 2022.