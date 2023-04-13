New East Tennessee State basketball coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of his first two recruits Thursday.

Maki Johnson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Huntington Prep in West Virginia, and Jadyn Parker, a 6-foot-10 transfer forward from North Florida, have signed with the Bucs.

