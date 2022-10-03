East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles doesn’t have to look at the Southern Conference standings to know his team is hurting.
The Bucs are riding a three-game conference losing streak, which is tough to take for followers of a program that has won two of the past four SoCon championships.
The latest loss was a 24-16 setback to Chattanooga, a game in which the Bucs held a 13-0 lead at halftime. That left them 0-3 in the conference and in last place.
“It’s a bottom-line sport; you’re judged on whether you win or lose,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “We’re in a spot that nobody thought we would be in. But we are and we own it, I own it. The only thing I know to do is keep working, keep getting better.”
ETSU had a chance to put Chat- tanooga away in a dominating first-half, but kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns prevented the Bucs from pulling farther out front. It led to Quarles lamenting at his team’s inability to finish drives and games.
“That’s what we talked about a little bit yesterday and talked about again this morning in a staff meeting, was that we just finish,” Quarles said. “That’s got to be our theme. Our players are going to hear that today from me. It’s just finishing everything you do, and not just a game. It’s practice, it’s school, it’s weight room, it’s everything.”
After converting the first third-down opportunity on its opening touchdown drive, ETSU never converted another one, going 1 for 14. The Bucs are now last in the SoCon in that category.
“We’ve got to be better in those situations,” Quarles said. “We have a new offense, but we’ve been together for a while now and that can’t be an excuse. We’ve just got to give our guys things that they can do, and it’s best to stay out of third-and-long. You don’t make many of those. But 1 for 14, you’re not going to win many games doing that on third down.”
The Bucs are 2-3 overall with non-conference wins over overmatched opponents. The 0-3 start in the SoCon has the team reeling, but Quarles says they’re still putting in the work to try to right the ship.
“I told them after the game that I hurt for them more than I can tell them, but I do appreciate them fighting, playing hard, doing the things we’re asking them to do,” Quarles said. “What else can I ask them as a coach other than to trust us. I think they do and I know they probably are hearing it from other places, that ‘Hey, these guys aren’t getting it done,’ that sort of thing. But I believe they’re trusting us. I just want them to see some results.”
The Bucs play at VMI on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two of the three SoCon teams yet to win a conference game, and Quarles says all they need is one win to get things rolling in the right direction.
“Momentum and confidence are funny things,” Quarles said. “Once you get it, you’ve got it. It’s just sometimes hard to find.
“I love our guys. I appreciate them. We’ve got good players and we’ve just got to make some plays in that crunch time when it matters. We talk about that all the time. You just you don’t know when that big play is going to happen. It’s going to start going our way. I really believe that.”