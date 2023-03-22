Shortly after East Tennessee State hired a new basketball coach, the team’s leading scorer announced he is leaving the program.
Jordan King has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.
Shortly after East Tennessee State hired a new basketball coach, the team’s leading scorer announced he is leaving the program.
Jordan King has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.
King, who came to ETSU from Sienna, will be a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately at a new school.
ETSU announced the hiring of Brooks Savage as its new head coach on Monday. Savage replaced Desmond Oliver, who coached King for his two seasons in a Bucs uniform.
King, a 6-foot guard, had one of the all-time great games in ETSU history this season, when he scored 42 points against The Citadel. However, in a season plagued with inconsistency, he was held to four points two games later in a loss to Samford. King averaged 15.6 points per game, shooting lower than 40% from the field and 32% on 3-pointers. The Bucs finished the season 12-20 and lost to Western Carolina in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals.
DeAnthony Tipler, a guard who averaged 10.4 points and was the team’s most reliable 3-point shooter, was already in the portal before Oliver was let go.
Freshman forward Jeremy Gregory is also expected to transfer. Gregory played sparingly this season. Neither Tipler nor Gregory were with the team at the conference tournament.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.