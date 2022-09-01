Getting big plays in all three phases of the game, the George Quarles era of East Tennessee State football got off to a rousing start Thursday night.
The Bucs, ranked No. 11 in the FCS polls, hammered Mars Hill 44-7 at Greene Stadium in Quarles’ debut as head coach. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, while quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for three touchdowns overall. Riddell finished 14 of 19 passing for 197 yards before backup Baron May replaced him in the third quarter.
“Game one was a success,” Riddell said. “A lot of things we can do better, but it was a good start. I like having a high completion percentage. I missed a couple of throws, but I was able to distribute the ball to everybody.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Saylors broke free on a 40-yard gallop down the left sideline on the Bucs’ first drive. The cannon used to celebrate was fired early on the extra-point attempt, which caused a miss.
It was one of the rare misfires for the Bucs.
Zach West recovered a muffed punt to give the Bucs possession at the Lions-29. On the next play, Riddell connected with Saylors on a wheel route for a touchdown and a 13-0 ETSU lead.
Alijah Huzzie returned a punt 62 yards to set up the Bucs on the Mars Hill 2 for the next score. Two plays later, Saylors scored his third touchdown of the first quarter. He finished with 63 rushing yards before being pulled in the second half.
The Bucs had another short field for their next score. Mike Price intercepted a Jimmy Urzua pass and returned it to the Mars Hill 20. After the Lions jumped offside, Riddell took advantage of a free play, hitting Will Huzzie for a 17-yard touchdown in the right side of the end zone.
Alijah Huzzie provided the next score, a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 34-0 halftime lead.
“He’s a very special player, a joy to coach,” Quarles said. “We got the turnovers after we got them in some third-down situations where we were able to tee off a little bit and get the pass rush going. (Defensive) coach (Billy) Taylor, that’s how he likes to play. As long as they were going to throw it, we were going to go after them.”
Riddell rolled out to the left side and found Will Huzzie again in the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown strike to open the second half scoring. Tyler Keltner, who missed wide left on a pair of 53-yard field goal attempts, booted a 44-yarder late in the third quarter.
DOMINATING DEFENSE
Mars Hill had 12 rushes for minus-3 yards in the first half. The Lions ended with 18 rushing yards on 21 carries total.
ETSU pitched a shutout until 3:23 of the third quarter when Uruza hit Ty Snelson on a quick slant for 4-yard touchdown. Snelson, a senior tight end, had nine TD catches for Mars Hill the previous season. Uruza completed 12 of 28 passes for 135 yards.
Chandler Martin led the ETSU defense with seven tackles. Alijah Huzzie and Price each ended with six.
HOME AND AWAY
The crowd was announced at 9,701 for the game, the 20th sell out in the last 29 games. ETSU is scheduled to start Southern Conference play at The Citadel on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.