Getting big plays in all three phases of the game, the George Quarles era of East Tennessee State football got off to a rousing start Thursday night.

The Bucs, ranked No. 11 in the FCS polls, hammered Mars Hill 44-7 at Greene Stadium in Quarles’ debut as head coach. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, while quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for three touchdowns overall. Riddell finished 14 of 19 passing for 197 yards before backup Baron May replaced him in the third quarter.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

