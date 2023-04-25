GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State erased an 11-shot deficit on the back nine and rallied past Chattanooga for its third straight Southern Conference golf championship at Reynolds Plantation on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bucs tallied 18 birdies and played the final nine holes at 9-under-par to post a 9-under 279 for the round. ETSU, led by individual medalist Mats Ege, finished the tournament at 30-under 834 to finish five shots ahead of Chattanooga.
ETSU has won six of the last eight SoCon titles and moved its overall total to a league-best 23 championships. Over the three-day tournament, the Bucs totaled 65 birdies, two eagles and 159 pars.
Ege, who was named to the 2023 Palmer Cup earlier on Tuesday, captured medalist honors for his second collegiate win. He totaled a 54-hole score of 14-under 202 and finished four shots ahead of teammate Matty Dodd-Berry.
Ege ignited ETSU’s comeback following the turn as he had six birdies on the back nine to post a 4-under 68. He registered a tournament-best 21 birdies and led the field in par-5 scoring. The Bucs have won the last four SoCon individual titles and 18 titles overall.
Dodd-Berry finished runner-up with a 10-under 206. The freshman finished below par for all three rounds as he etched his best 54-hole score and tournament finish.
Algot Kleen had five birdies on the back nine for a 5-under 67 and finished 20th on the player scoreboard at 2-over 218. The final countable score came from 2022 medalist Remi Chartier with a 1-over 73. He finished tied for 22nd for the tournament at 3-over 219.
Archie Davies had a 16th-place overall finish at 1-over 217. ETSU earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional, which will be announced Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m. on the Golf Channel. The NCAA Regional will be held May 15-17.