GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State erased an 11-shot deficit on the back nine and rallied past Chattanooga for its third straight Southern Conference golf championship at Reynolds Plantation on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bucs tallied 18 birdies and played the final nine holes at 9-under-par to post a 9-under 279 for the round. ETSU, led by individual medalist Mats Ege, finished the tournament at 30-under 834 to finish five shots ahead of Chattanooga.

