So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team.

Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.

