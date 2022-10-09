So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team.
Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.
That was good enough for a two-stroke lead over Cincinnati and Georgia Southern with two days to go.
“It’s playing actually a little bit tougher than last year,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said of the 7,147-yard Blackthorn Club course. “The greens are a bit quicker, the rough’s a little bit thicker and it was cold this morning. So we did a nice job.”
Algot Kleen got hot on the back nine and he carried the Bucs with him. The sophomore from Sweden made five birdies on the back en route to a six-under-par 66 that gave him a two-stroke lead over eight players.
Kleen opened with a bogey and then blasted a big drive on the par-five fourth hole, where a 7-iron second shot set up an eagle. He then got up and down from a tough lie in a bunker for birdie at the par-five 10th, setting him up for a spectacular finish.
Three more birdies in a row got him to five under and a when a 32-foot birdie putt fell at the final hole, he was in with his 66.
“It feels good,” Kleen said. “I’ve been playing good in qualifying and practice and it’s nice to get it done in a tournament.”
Also for ETSU, Mats Ege shot 69 that included a tap-in birdie at the 18th, Archie Davies shot 70, Remi Chartier had a 72 and Carson Kamman shot 73. Chartier overcame a pair of front-nine double bogeys to get back to even.
“Algot had a great round,” Amos said. “We’ve been kind of seeing that a lot at home lately. It looks like he’s kind of figured it out. He was really relaxed and focused today.
“Then Archie and Mats did their job, nice solid rounds. I would have liked another score under par. Our freshman Carson actually played really nice. He just didn’t get anything out of his round, and Remi had a couple of bad shots and got off to a bad start. So for him to fight back and shoot level was really nice. I’m pleased with how we started.”
With Cincinnati and Georgia Southern sitting at nine under par, the closest pursuer to the top three teams was Missouri, which posted a four-under-par total. MTSU, Furman and Augusta were all at two under.
Tied for second individually at 68 were Toledo’s Barend Botham, Furman’s Will Morlan, Cincinnati’s Sam Jean and Ty Gingerich, Georgia Southern’s Wilson Andress, Charlotte’s Dongjin Park, College of Charleston’s Tim Bertenbreiter and Florida Gulf Coast’s Pierre Viallaneix.
The Bucs did most of their damage on the par-fives, where they led the field by playing them in 13 under.
ETSU will be grouped with Cincinnati and Georgia Southern for Monday’s second round. Play begins at 9:30 a.m. and the leading teams start at 11:10.